High school team tennis is now in full swing, with locals starting off the fall season on winning notes.
Ball High improved to 2-0 with a 10-9 thriller over Barbers Hill, while the Clear Creek Wildcats opened their season on Friday with a 15-4 win at Pasadena Dobie.
Friendswood also continued its winning ways, beating Deer Park for its second straight road victory, 13-6.
“I am really impressed by how quickly the team has become so cohesive this soon in the season,” Tors head coach Kim LeGate said after Thursday's Barbers Hill nail-biter. “Every player is working together to grow and strengthen as a team.”
The boys' side of the lineup provided nine of the wins for Ball High, beginning with a clean sweep in the doubles by the teams of No. 1 Porter Devane/Storm Simonin, No. 2 Jerry Santos/Bryce Rosales and No. 3 Anthony Catanzaro/Joel Gutierrez.
Devane and Simonin recorded a dramatic 11-9 third-set super-tiebreaker to eventually decide their win.
Then, in singles, the same six won again, Simonin heading the charge at No. 1 with an 8-6 effort.
Jayden Turner proved to be the heroine of the match, pulling out a clutch 8-6 win at the No. 3 girls singles.
“Every player dug in and put it all out on the courts (against Barbers Hill),” LeGate said.
Next up for the Tors, also 13-6 winners against Angleton, will be a 2:15 p.m. matchup with Nederland on Wednesday at Lamar University in Beaumont.
As for the Wildcats, they extended a 5-2 lead after the doubles with a 6-0 dominance in the boys' singles. Brice Farine led the way with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Sebastian Delgado at No. 1.
Earlier, Farine teamed up with reigning Class 6A boys singles champion Carter Crookston to turn away Delgado and Quan Dinh in the No. 1 boys doubles, 8-3.
Also adding to Clear Creek's singles win total were the boys' Ethan Nguyen, David Hoover, Jonricco Abarquez, Ryan Xu and Kirtan Patel, and the girls' Mary Tacorda, Michaela Clark, Jillian Wohl and Catie Jackson.
Hoover needed three grueling sets to rally past Tristan Pedraza at No. 3, 5-7, 6-1, 10-3.
“I was super impressed how scrappy Dobie played all day against us,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “Several matches were very close early on.
“Even though we need to improve on how to start matches, I was pleased on how our players finished the majority of the matches.”
Picking up their first singles victories at the varsity level for Clear Creek were Xu, Patel, Wohl, Jackson and Maddie Vasquez at No. 7 girls.
Wohl, too, was involved in a three-set marathon, storming back for a hard-fought 1-6, 6-0, 10-7 win.
“That is always a special accomplishment,” Geise said of the five first-timers.
“We have lots to improve moving forward. But overall, it was a good start to the season for Creek.”
The Wildcats next play in the Fort Bend Dualathon on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the Mustangs' win at Deer Park, head coach David Cook made several changes in the doubles pairings, finding themselves trailing after the first set in five of the seven matchups.
“But then, little by little, we began to figure it out and gain momentum,” Cook said of his team's eventual 6-1 advantage in the doubles. “Overall, I was very concerned about how we started but amazingly pleased with how we rallied and finished matches.”
Picking up doubles wins were the girls' No. 1 team of Maura Mitchell/Quinn Radtke and the newly-formed mixed tandem of Adri McElwain/Rohan Sunkureddi.
Friendswood (2-0) also will play in the Fort Bend Dualathon this weekend.
