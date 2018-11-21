Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.