The Galveston County high school basketball season is just barely underway, but already there are some intriguing things to look out for as the year rolls on for both the boys’ and girls’ sides. Here are four of the top storylines to watch in the 2018-19 campaign.
1) ON THE MARK
Already a two-time Galveston County player of the year, Dickinson Gators junior Tramon Mark is flashing the potential, at least in this early stage of the season, for a year that would blow his previous two away.
In Dickinson’s first five games this season, Mark averaged 32 points per game, including a 41-point game to start the season and a 52-point effort at the McDonalds Invitational tournament in Pasadena, as the 6-foot-5 point guard has fully established himself as one of the best at his position in the Houston area.
Couple Mark with teammate and fellow junior guard Deuce Guidry, and the Gators should have one of the most fearsome backcourts in the area.
2) DISTRICT 22-5A
For both boys and girls basketball, the newly realigned District 22-5A is a highly interesting one because, if nothing else, it’s one that appears to be almost any team’s for the taking.
This is particularly true for the boys’ side, as Texas City, Ball High and Santa Fe will no longer have to share a district with state powers from Fort Bend ISD and, more recently, Alvin Shadow Creek as they have in recent years. Friendswood also drops down from a tough District 24-6A in hopes of making a postseason appearance for the first time in a few years.
3) COOGS STEPPING UP
The La Marque Cougars return nearly every key player from last year’s team, which was a surprising district champion and embarked on a playoff run three rounds deep into the postseason, eventually losing a close one to one of the best teams in the region.
Last year’s young Coogs will this season be a very much senior- and junior-laden squad and should be primed to be a top contender in the region. It also should be interesting this year to see how La Marque handles the challenge of moving up from Class 3A to 4A.
4) READY TO REBUILD
Since a stunning program turnaround in the 2014-15 season, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs have been one of the best girls basketball programs in all of Class 3A with their sudden rise culminating in t strip to the regional tournament last season.
However, gone are a bevy of talented and athletic senior leaders from last year who helped the program reach new heights, and also departed is former head coach Andrew Hubbell, now in East Chambers.
But, taking over is a familiar face to the program, as assistant coach Dante McDaniel was promoted to the head position, and early indications show that while some of the players’ faces may be new, the same smothering, full-court press defense and sharp-shooting offense that led Hitchcock to its recent success remains in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.