LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats showed poise under pressure as they clawed their way to a 23-25, 29-27, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9 win Friday over the College Station Lady Cougars.
“A lot of it was just calming down,” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “When you let things crumble and start freaking out, it’s tough, but if you settle down and believe in what you’re doing out there and get a few points together, you start figuring it out, which I thought they did tonight.”
With their backs against the wall in the match, the Wildcats improved their passing and kicked into a higher gear in the fourth set. Trailing 7-9, senior middle blocker Riley Brantley (16 kills) helped fuel a key 8-0 run for Clear Creek with two kills and a big block during the scoring streak.
College Station managed to cut the lead to 22-21, but back-to-back errors after that proved to be too much to overcome.
Clear Creek never trailed in the deciding fifth set. Tied at 4-4, the Wildcats put together a 5-0 run — capped by an emphatic Brantley kill —to give themselves more than enough cushion to close out the match.
The grueling match should prove to be a good learning experience as the Wildcats prepare for the start of District 24-6A play in two weeks, Simonds said.
“I’d love to think we’re just going to smoke everybody in three straight sets in district play, but that’s just not realistic because our district is too good,” Simonds said “We’re going to start it up in a couple weeks, and hopefully we can learn from this.”
On top of that, the match allowed Simonds the opportunity to make a multitude of substitutions and give several of his bench players some valuable on-court experience.
“Another big thing that I liked tonight was I made a lot of subs, and those kids came in and added something,” Simonds said. “I thought Temi Dada came off the bench and really helped us on the right side. That’s good to see. I tell the kids all the time, ‘If you come in, you’ve got to better the situation. You can’t just make it the same or worse.’”
Senior middle blocker Allie Garland led Clear Creek’s attack with 19 kills, five blocks and two aces. It was a team effort on defense, as senior defensive specialist Miranda Phelps (15 digs), junior defensive specialist Kylie Luedde (15 digs), junior setter Spencer Plato (14 digs) and freshman defensive specialist Briana Zamora (14 digs) all made major contributions. Plato led the passing game with 46 assists, and Luedde chipped in two aces.
The Wildcats got off to a sluggish start in the match, but vthey were able to nearly overcome a sizable deficit. Behind by as much as 18-9, Clear Creek managed to climb all the way back to a 23-23 tie only to see the Lady Cougars escape with the opening-frame win.
Clear Creek again found itself down a significant margin at 17-11 in the second set, but changed its fortunes more quickly this time with a 7-0 run — which was aided by College Station errors, a couple of booming blocks from Garland, and an ace from Zamora. After that, the teams exchanged nine ties and four lead changes before another Garland block ended the closest set of the night.
In the third set, Clear Creek led, 18-16, late, but multiple errors helped College Station end the frame on a 9-2 run to put the Wildcats on the proverbial ropes.
