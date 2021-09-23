Clear Springs’ Ali Schuster celebrates his interception with first-year head coach Anthony Renfro during the first quarter against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas finds an opening in the end zone for a touchdown grab against Conroe’s Clifton Love Jr. during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Ashton Schumann, second from left, celebrates with teammate Ky Woods after Woods’ first quarter touchdown against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Clear Springs’ Ali Schuster celebrates his interception with first-year head coach Anthony Renfro during the first quarter against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Conroe’s Dillon Hartley breaks up a pass intended for Clear Spring’s Karsten Bilek during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas finds an opening in the end zone for a touchdown grab against Conroe’s Clifton Love Jr. during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Clear Springs Chargers wait to take the field for their home matchup against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ashton Schumann, second from left, celebrates with teammate Ky Woods after Woods’ first quarter touchdown against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai-Shaun Edwards beats Conroe’s Isaiah Gay down the sideline to score during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ashton Schumann attempts to shake the tackle of Conroe’s Marcus Scott during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Brennan Winter goes low to make the stop on Conroe’s Christopher Ware during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Xai-Shaun Edwards breaks a big run during the second quarter against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ky Woods runs out of the tackle attempt of Conroe’s Roman Hamilton during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs first-year head coach Anthony Renfro speaks to his players during the first quarter against Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs first-year head coach Anthony Renfro speaks to his players before their home matchup with Conroe at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Noah Thomas makes a grab for big yardage against Conroe’s Maddox Rodel during the first quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Clear Springs vs Conroe High School Football
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Jake Ferree sacks Conroe quarterback Clayton Garlock during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.