Atascocita wide receiver Darrell Gill hauls in a touchdown over Clear Springs defensive back Keelan Morgan during the second quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday.
Clear Springs wide receiver Jarious Williams makes a diving grab between Atascocita’s Deion Campbell, bottom, and De’Angelo Hayes during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Aston Schumann, left, celebrates with fellow wide receiver Jarious Williams after Schumann’s touchdown catch during the third quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clear Springs defensive back Ali Schuster intercepts a pass intended for Atascocita’s Darrell Gill during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clear Springs defensive back Peyton Miller breaks up a pass intended for Atascocita’s Kyran Lee during the third quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clear Springs running back Xai’Shaun Edwards is taken down by Atascocita’s De’Angelo Hayes during the second quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday.
Atascocita’s wide receiver Kyran Lee breaks away down the sideline for first down yardage during the second quarter of an area round playoff game against Clear Springs on Friday
Clear Springs quarterback Julian Salazar passes during the third quarter of an area round playoff game against Atascocita at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Clear Springs’ Aston Schumann makes a catch against Atascocita’s Javonte Himes during the fourth quarter of an area round playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Opportunity knocked for Clear Springs, yet the Chargers failed to answer the call to a potential upset.
Despite forcing four turnovers, Clear Springs’ season came to an end as Atascocita pulled away to a 35-7 win over the Chargers in Friday’s Region III-6A, Division I area round playoff football game at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“Things just didn’t go our way,” said Chargers coach Anthony Renfro, whose team finished with an 8-4 record and a share of the District 24-6A title. “It’s disappointing for our seniors. I told them it was my fault that I didn’t get them prepared.”
Clear Springs forced two early turnovers, but the Eagles (10-2) were able to keep the Chargers from cashing in.
Atascocita made Clear Springs pay dearly after the Chargers failed to cash in the second turnover as they marched 70 yards on a drive that was extended on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on a third-and-25. One play later, quarterback Zion Brown ran 18 yards for the game’s first points at the 6:33 mark of the second quarter.
The Chargers struck right back on a 41-yard pass from Julian Salazar to Karsten Bilek to put the ball on the Eagles’ 24, but Salazar was stripped of the ball on the next play, setting the stage for a 10-play, 68-yard drive that Brown capped with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Darrell Gill, Jr. that made the score 14-0 with 1:01 before intermission.
Brown (17 of 19, 287 yards passing; five carries, 112 yards rushing) broke the game open on the third play of the second half when he sprinted 86 yards for a touchdown that gave the Eagles a 21-0 lead with 10:29 left in the third.
Clear Springs got on the board via a 41-yard drive that Salazar ended with a 10-yard touchdown scoring toss to Ashton Schumann with 40 seconds remaining in the third, but Brown put the game away with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Kyran Pate on the first play of the fourth quarter. Javonte Himes closed out the scoring when he intercepted a Salazar pass for a 4-yard Pick 6 with 4:30 left.
“I’m extremely proud of this team,” said Renfro. “We won one more game than we did last year. We have some good, young players coming back and a number of them will be three-year starters. We’ll take Thanksgiving break off and start working on 2023.”
