Preseason soccer player of the year: Olivia Schmidt

Friendswood Mustangs forward Olivia Schmidt (7) celebrates her second goal against the Manvel Mavericks in the first half in the girls quarter final playoff game in the first half on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Alvin Memorial Stadium in Alvin.
While there will be a plethora of soccer talent residing at Galveston County high schools this upcoming season, it’d be hard to deny the two-time defending county player of the year — Olivia Schmidt of Friendswood — the distinction of the 2022-23 county preseason soccer player of the year.
“Having her back for her senior year is exciting for us,” Friendswood head girls soccer coach Laura Peter said. “We’re definitely looking for big things from her this year.”
In a highly impressive run for the Lady Mustangs last season that ended in the Region III-5A championship, Schmidt had her footprints on nearly half of the 120 goals her team scored in the 2021-22 campaign, as she scored 34 goals (including seven in the playoffs) and had 24 assists.
“Olivia has played soccer her whole life, so just her technical skill and her ability to maintain possession of the ball and take defenders 1v1, that helps her get into space and be able to take a shot,” Peter said. “She does a great job of getting the shot on frame, and she has a lot of power behind it. She just has a nose for the goal.”
Friendswood, which posted a 26-2-0 overall record and 16-0-0 mark in district play last season, counted on Schmidt to lead the team’s attacking third while the Lady Mustangs defense held opponents in check to an eye-popping degree.
With Schmidt taking care of business on offense, the defense recorded 25 shutouts overall (including 24 in a row), and only allowed two goals in the entire regular season (both of which came in the Lady Mustangs’ lone regular season loss in their second match of the season).
This season, Schmidt also will be counted on for senior leadership for a Lady Mustangs group that’ll have plenty of new faces, Peter said.
“We want to compete for a district championship again and hopefully compete for the region — that’s our goal every year,” Peter said. “Olivia will be a four-year letterman this year, so she’ll be the most experienced player on the field. We’ll be looking for her to help show our young ones what it’s all about.”
In addition to coming into the new season as the two-time county player of they year, Schmidt is also a two-time district MVP, received first-team all-state honors last season, and was voted by her peers as Friendswood’s team MVP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.