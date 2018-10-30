LA PORTE
Friendswood crawled back from the ledge in the second set of Tuesday’s Region III-5A bi-district match and never went back in a 25-8, 26-24, 25-12 sweep of Vidor.
The District 22-5A champion Lady Mustangs advance to play Alvin Shadow Creek in the area round.
Following a quick victory in the opening set, Friendswood was unable to carry any momentum in the second.
Vidor stepped up its game and kept pace, using a late 4-0 run to gain set point at 24-23.
Following a timeout called by coach Sarah Paulk, the Lady Mustangs took the next three points to pull out the win.
Elle McGowen put down the first kill and Ashlyn Svoboda added the next two.
“We had a lot of unforced errors in the second game,” Paulk said. “I told them to cut down on the errors and keep the ball in play. They responded and cut down.”
The third set saw the Lady Mustangs go back to what they did best, which was running a smooth transition and getting the ball up to the front.
Setters Haley Hubbard and Madelyn Qualey spread out the offense, with five different Friendswood players finishing with five or more kills.
Makensy Manbeck and McGown combined for 13 kills, while Hubbard, Svoboda and Nicole Scott contributed five apiece.
Friendswood’s defense was equally impressive with good coverage and an imposing block.
“We stayed in base and did a real good job picking up the tips,” Paulk said. “Our setters did a good job of mixing it up and spreading it out. The lines were open on both the outside and right side and we went hard on those.”
Vidor managed to stay close in the opening set, but fell apart late as Friendswood ran off the final 12 points.
McGown was at the service line during that streak and dropped in five aces.
Service receive came back to hurt the Lady Pirates in the final set.
“We have some really good servers,” Paulk said. “Sometimes they don’t go hard. When we do go hard, it’s part of our offense. I tell them that they need to go hard and use it as a tool.”
Friendswood returned to the strong defense and transition that it displayed in the first set and rolled off a pair of 6-0 runs to gain control.
“We watched some film of (Vidor) and looked at some of the stuff that they’ve done,” Paulk said. “We knew what to expect.”
