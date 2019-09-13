DICKINSON
Coaches usually find themselves searching for answers after a Friday night football loss.
Dickinson’s John Snelson may wake up Saturday and scratch his head a few times after his team’s victory.
Game logs will show a 42-24 Gators win over Pearland Dawson, but the decision at Sam Vitanza Stadium was anything but settling.
Dickinson had chance after chance to put away the Eagles, but costly long-yardage penalties and muffed punts let the visitor hang around until the final minutes.
“We needed to limit our penalties on offense and the turnovers on offense. We did that to a degree,” Snelson said after his club improved to 2-1 with a trip to Katy Taylor coming next Friday. “What’s disappointing is in ourselves … we keep inflicting wounds upon ourselves. That’s just a lack of discipline, and that’s on me. But we’ll go to work on that tomorrow.”
When halfback Dailon Farmer punched in his second touchdown of the night early in the third quarter, the Gators were up 28-3.
Then the game hopped off the tracks as scoring went back and forth.
Dawson’s elusive quarterback Myles Kitt Denton tormented the Gator defense with shifty runs from scrimmage and just enough passing to keep the Eagles in contention.
A dropped ball on a fourth-period punt led to a 1-yard TD run by Ja’Den Stewart, bringing Dawson to within 11 at 35-24 with 4:57 left to play.
Dickinson could not finally relax and breathe until Deonza Yoakum ran back an interception 45 yards with a little over a minute left to go. It was Yoakum’s third pick of the contest. The hosts also dodged a huge bullet when a dazzling 73-yard TD run by Kitt-Denton was called back on a holding infraction.
“For us to reach our goals, not only are we going to have to be talented, we are going to have to be physical, we have to play disciplined football, and we’re just not doing that right now,” Snelson said. “We actually had the chance to run the clock out and we didn’t do that and we had to put the defense back on the field.
“We have a long way to go.”
The Gators got plenty of mileage out of its running game as sophomore Donovan Bradley ran for 81 yards on only six carries while junior Ausaru Allah chewed up 80 more, also on six attempts.
For Dawson, which dropped to 2-1, Kitt-Denton ran for 124 yards and passed for 155, though he tossed three interceptions and was sacked five times. Dickinson QB Mike Welch was an effective 10 of 12 for 150 yards.
