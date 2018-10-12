LEAGUE CITY
It was a perfect night for some Friday night lights action at Veterans Memorial Stadium, as Clear Creek dominated Alvin by a score of 69-14.
Alvin kept it close for the first 15 minutes of the game thanks to senior running back James Smith, who scored twice on a 56-yard catch and a 68-yard run.
After Smith's excitement it would become clear that Alvin was overmatched on defense in the second quarter.
Quarterback Andrew Dry led the Wildcats with two rushing scores and one passing, while quarterback Hunter Smith ran for a 50-yard touchdown and recorded an interception on defense as well.
Clear Creek running back Rayfield Conley scored on a 44-yard run as well as a 3-yard run to end the first half up 55-14.
Thanks to the first-half score, Clear Creek decided to respectfully run the clock out in the second half, mostly lead by running back Kingston Griffin.
