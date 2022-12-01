Clear Falls forward Javon Murray (33) grabs for a rebound against Ball High forward London Deyon (12) in the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament at Clears Falls High School in League City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2022.
Ball High guard Will Cianfrini (1) drives to the basket against Clear Falls guard Corey Kelly (2) during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Clears Falls High School in League City. Clear Falls won 59 to 46.
Clear Falls guard Josh Moore drives to the basket against Ball High forward London Deyon during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament at Clears Falls High School in League City on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Ball High guard Will Cianfrini defends against Clear Falls guard Corey Kelly in the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament Thursday, Dec.1, 2022, at Clears Falls High School in League City.
Ball High guard Alejandro Hernandez and Clear Falls guard Orlando Horton Jr. go after a loose ball Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament at Clears Falls High School in League City. Clear Falls won 59 to 46.
Ball High guard Arentheis Winn looks to pass as he is guarded by Clear Falls guard Jordan Woodson during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament at Clears Falls High School in League City on Thursday.
Clear Falls forward Bryson Limke, left, and forward Javon Murray grab for a rebound against Ball High forward Phoenix Pope during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament at Clears Falls High School in League City on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Clear Falls won 59 to 46.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Clear Falls guard Orlando Horton Jr. passes against Ball High during the Carlisle-Krueger Classic boys basketball tournament Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Clears Falls High School in League City.
A scaled back Carlisle-Krueger Classic had no shortage of high quality opponents for the four Galveston County boys basketball teams entered in the tournament, which began Thursday with Clear Falls, Clear Brook and Clear Creek high schools co-hosting the event.
“The No. 1 thing for us is to play good competition, and this tournament is going to give us the opportunity to play some really strong competition and get us prepared for district,” Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple said about the 89th annual Classic, which fielded just 12 teams this year.
Two Galveston County teams squared off to begin the set of pool play games at Clear Falls High School, with the hosting Knights picking up a a hard-fought 59-46 win over the Tors.
A closely contested first half saw Clear Falls take a 29-27 lead into the halftime break, but the Knights began the second half with a 16-4 run — led by nine points from Orlando Horton Jr. — to put some distance between them and the Tors.
“We came out a little slow, but we responded well; it just took us a little time to get our feet underneath us,” Clear Falls head boys basketball coach Bryan Shelton said.
Horton led Clear Falls with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Jamal Murray chipped in nine points and seven rebounds.
Ball High was led by Will Cianfrini with 19 points, and Vernon Webb added eight points.
The Tors ran into a brick wall in their next game of the day, as the Fort Bend Bush Broncos used their length to create a suffocating defense that forced 31 Ball High turnovers en route to an emphatic 70-45 win.
Eleven different Tors players got in the scorebook, led by 12 points from Cianfrini.
Also, well balanced in the scoring department, Bush had 10 different players score, getting 10 points apiece from Harrison Oriakhi, Mason Guidry and Kai’ree Murray.
“We want to play better, but we got into this tournament because we knew it was going to be a strong tournament,” Temple said.
The Broncos’ win set up a pool championship showdown against the Knights with a bid to the tournament’s gold bracket on the line, which Clear Falls won 61-53. Horton again dropped 20 points to lead the way.
Clear Falls will face Flower Mound Marcus in the gold bracket semifinals 5:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake High School.
The Clear Creek Wildcats began their day with an exciting 58-47 win over Houston Westbury.
While the Wildcats made some youthful mistakes that kept them from blowing the game open, they were able to put together strong runs in the second and fourth quarters to help hammer out the victory.
Ahead 16-15 early in the second quarter, Clear Creek embarked on an 11-0 run led by eight points from Kyler Lyon-Negron, and eventually took a 29-22 lead into halftime.
Westbury managed to chip its deficit down to 48-44 in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats roared back with eight unanswered points to help put the game away. Nathaniel Leuking was a catalyst in the key run, dishing a nice assist to Allen Moody for a lay-in while also putting away two lay-ups of his own.
“We did some really good things defensively and made some adjustments,” Clear Creek head boys basketball coach Wes Bryan said. “They play hard and they compete.”
Christian Umana, who scored the Wildcats’ first nine points in the game, finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the Wildcats. Clear Creek also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Lyon-Negron and eight points and eight rebounds from Leuking.
Westbury was led by King Anderson, whose team-high 18 points came on six made 3-pointers. Bryan Bernardez had 12 points for the Huskies.
Clear Creek ended its first day of the tournament with a 45-42 loss against Flower Mound Marcus.
After starting their day with a solid 62-44 win over Crosby, the Texas City Stings were unable to punch their tickets to the gold bracket, falling to Clear Lake 64-41 in their second game.
“We’ve just been very inconsistent,” Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason said. “We’re averaging about 20 turnovers a game, and even with our size, we’re still getting out-rebounded.”
Leading the Stings 21-18 in the second quarter, the Falcons soared their way to a 14-0 run to build a comfortable lead that they wouldn’t relent.
Top players for Texas City against Clear Lake were Glenn Parker (12 points), Tristen Blackmon (10 points) and Clovis McCain (nine points, 10 rebounds).
Leading Clear Lake were Erik Villarreal (24 points), Jerrick Guidry (12 points), John Marietta (11 points) and Armani Reese (six points, 10 rebounds, five blocks).
All the teams continue the tournament Friday at Clear Lake High School with the start of gold, silver and bronze bracket play. The rest of the times and matchups weren’t finalized before press deadline Thursday.
