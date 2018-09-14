FREEPORT
The Santa Fe defense largely minimized the Brazoswood offense, including two forced fumbles in the first half, to win 31-24 Friday night at Hopper Field.
Brazoswood only managed three first half points, and seven of their second half points came as time expired.
It was the Brazoswood Buccaneers (0-3) who got on the board first with a field goal, but it could easily have been more if not for the Santa Fe Indians (1-2) defense tightening up. The Bucs got inside the 5-yard line, but the Indians kept them out of the end zone and forced Brazoswood to settle for three points. Andrew Schreiner made the 22-yard field goal to put the Bucs up 3-0 with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
The Indians immediately responded with a nearly 4-minute drive ending in a 23-yard touchdown run from Alex Trevino. He hit the hole and broke through an attempted tackle before scampering to the end zone to take a 7-3 lead with 1:06 left in the first quarter.
After being forced into a three-and-out, the Indians once again came up big on defense forcing a fumble in their own territory. Once they won the ball back, they went on an 11-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Nathan Kruger to Austin Lamb with 56 seconds left in the first half. The Indians took their 14-3 lead into halftime.
Brazoswood started the second half strong as they forced a three and out and then struck quickly with a 44-yard touchdown run from Eddie Woodruff on their first play of the half. The Bucs were back in the game down 14-10 with 10:03 left in the third quarter.
The Bucs then had a 14-play drive that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Lane Caballero to Kyle Donovan to give the Bucs the lead, 17-14, with 11:03 left in the game.
Santa Fe responded on the next drive with Lamb having a 9-yard run and 21 yard catch to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Kruger to Nate Hays. The Indians regained the lead 21-17 with 8:06 left in the game.
Santa Fe’s Noe Rico hit a 23-yard field goal with 3:24 left in the game. It was now 24-17 and the Bucs had a chance to tie the game.
Kruger sealed the game with a 13-yard touchdown run for the Indians.
On the Bucs final drive, Caballero’ found Kevin Brown on a short route who never stopped his legs from moving and carried several defenders into the end zone with him for a 33-yard touchdown pass.
The Indians have next week off before beginning district play 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Nederland.
