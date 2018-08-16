DICKINSON
With a chance to sweep the day and earn a top seed in the championship bracket, the Dickinson Lady Gators saw an early advantage slip away in a 25-19, 22-25, 21-25 loss against Alvin Shadow Creek Lady Sharks to close out play Thursday in the first day of their home tournament.
After winning a hard-fought second set, Shadow Creek scored six unanswered points against a discombobulated Dickinson side to start the third set, and eventually ballooned the lead to 15-3.
The Lady Gators hadn’t previously had a knack for rallying from behind, but looked like they might pull off an improbable comeback. They whittled the Shadow Creek lead all the way down to 22-20, but could not fully dig themselves out of the giant hole.
“We showed a lot of fight coming back on them,” Dickinson head coach Kati Farias said. “We’re getting better in pressure situations. We don’t want to start six down and have to dig ourselves out of a hole, but at least they showed the fight to come back, which is headed in the right direction.
“In the Pearland tournament last week, there were games where we’d get down, but we didn’t show that fight,” Farias continued. “So, baby steps going in the right direction.”
The disappointing finish came in a match where Dickinson started off looking very sharp. Leading 7-6 in the first set, a 6-1 run led by Amaya Young gave the Lady Gators a solid cushion, and a 4-0 spurt later in the frame gave them a 17-10 lead. Back-to-back impressive kills from Sharanda Anderson closed out the set.
Dickinson breezed through its first two matches of the day, walloping Alief Hastings (25-6, 25-9) and sweeping Channelview (25-14, 25-12). As the runners-up in their bracket, the Lady Gators will still enter Saturday’s gold bracket and have a chance to win their home tournament.
Texas City had an up-and-down day at the tournament, battling for a 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 win against Alief Elsik, falling to Manvel (16-25, 21-25), and then winning another three-set thriller against Brazoswood (25-23, 22-25, 25-16).
“The more games we play, the more time we spend together on the court, the more chances we have to gel and come together as a team,” Texas City head coach Mel Salazar said. “Really, that’s what tournament play is all about, and that’s what we we’re looking for.”
Ball High went 0-3 on the day, starting against perennial Class 4A powerhouse Needville (12-25, 13-25) before falling to La Porte (18-25, 19-25) and Little Cypress-Mauriceville (18-25, 25-22, 24-26). The Lady Tors especially were snakebit in the final two matches, committing 13 service errors in each of them.
“We’re really going to work on serving and defense,” Ball High head coach Michelle Profitt said. “We learned that those are the areas we need to work on the hardest right now. They’re doing a good job on offense, but we’ve got the be able to set up defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.