A trip to the TAPPS Division III state championship will be on the line when the Bay Area Christian Broncos tangle with the the Boerne Geneva Eagles in Friday’s state semifinal game.
Kickoff for the Bay Area Christian-Geneva game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Stadium in Giddings.
The lone Galveston County high school football team left standing in the playoffs, Bay Area Christian (9-3) will line up in a run-heavy wing-T offense that features plenty of weapons to spark the rushing attack for the Broncos.
The top option will be well-rounded senior Clear Lake transfer DeCapprio Selexman, while a pair of bruising juniors in Matthew Merritt and Andrew Brown will help move the chains, as well. The X-factor might be senior big-play threat Christian McDonough. In last week’s win, McDonough had two long touchdown runs that were back-breakers for the opposition, and also forced a fumble that helped his team get out to an early two-score lead.
On the few occasions when Broncos junior quarterback Jackson Collins does go to the air, McDonough and senior tight end Kaden Hunt will be his go-to targets.
The Broncos, undefeated district champions, are riding a highly impressive nine-game winning streak coming into Friday’s game, most recently topping the Texas School for the Deaf, 34-14, in last week’s playoff tilt.
Defensively, Bay Area Christian will look to swarm to the ball against a talent-rich Geneva (9-3) squad.
“They’re big, fast and well-coached,” Bay Area Christian head coach Les Rainey said. “We played them in the first round, and they beat us 41 to nothing at their place, so we’re hoping, obviously, for a better result this go-around. They’re a young program, they haven’t been playing 11-man for very long, but they’ve got a lot of talent for sure.”
One of the key players for Geneva will be senior Ethan Houser, who can play both quarterback and receiver on offense and lines up at safety on defense. Senior running back Devon Ahrens is another player to watch for the Eagles, and Rainey said they will bring a strong front seven on defense, as well.
“They’re big, and we’re going to have to play really well,” Rainey said. “They’re solid across the board. They don’t really have a weak area.”
Geneva has cruised through the playoffs so far, most recently routing Bay Area Christian’s district foe, The Woodlands Christian, by the final tally of 47-19. Like the Broncos, the Eagles are undefeated district champions riding a long winning streak (eight in a row) after a rugged non-district schedule.
The winner of this game will play in the TAPPS Division III state championship game, which will be held noon Dec. 7 at Waco Midway High School’s Panther Stadium.
