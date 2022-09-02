Ball High’s Aiven Coleman leaps past a tackle on a run for first down yardage during the second quarter against Texas City at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday. Coleman scored the game’s only touchdown with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Ball High’s Aiven Coleman leaps past a tackle on a run for first down yardage during the second quarter against Texas City at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday. Coleman scored the game’s only touchdown with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Evan Simmons, top, and Aldrick Stromile break up a pass intended for Ball High’s Alijah Jobe in the end zone during the first quarter at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Kenyon Parker is unable to make the catch while being defended by Ball High’s Will Leach during the second quarter at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Toughy the Tornado gets the crowd pumped up before Ball High’s road game against Texas City at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Clyde Bruton shakes the tackle attempt of Ball High’s Ashton Sonnier on a run for first down yardage during the first quarter at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High cheerleader Tenia Dunn makes a leap before the Tors’ road matchup against Texas City at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Caden Teeples sports intricate face paint for the Stinagrees’ home game against Ball High at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A young Texas City fan peeks into the team tunnel before the Stingarees’ home game against Ball High School at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday.
STUART
VILLANUEVA/
The Daily News
Ball High quarterback Seth Williams passes during the first quarter against Texas City at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The ball flies off the fingertips of Ball High’s Connor O’Donohoe as he is defended by Texas City’s Evan Simmons during the second quarter at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Marquis Thompson breaks up a pass intended for Ball High’s Will Cianfrini during the second quarter at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Krishaun Rogers-Matthews makes a first down catch against Ball High’s Sirchristian Jones during the second quarter at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City quarterback Joey Duran rolls out to pass during the second quarter against Ball High at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday.
STUART
VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Ball High quarterback Seth Williams passes during the second quarter against Texas City at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Texas City’s Caleb Bell signals first down after a long run during the first quarter against Bal High at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Friday, Sept 2, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.