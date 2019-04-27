DICKINSON
A week of desperation ended with moments of celebration for Clear Lake.
Needing three victories to have any hope for a District 24-6A playoff berth, the Falcons capped a grinding five-day run with a 9-7 win over Clear Creek in a tie-breaking play-in baseball game at Dickinson on Saturday.
“To be honest with you, we feel like we’ve been in the playoffs for the last three games,” said Clear Lake coach David Rogers. “The last three games, we’ve had to play for our playoff lives because basically, if we don’t win, we don’t put ourselves in a tiebreaker situation.”
Clear Lake swept Clear Brook — 6-4 on Tuesday, 4-3 on Friday night — and then scored seven times in its last two at-bats to erase an early four-run deficit versus Clear Creek. The Falcons will meet Pearland in a Region III-6A area round game next week.
“It’s a never-quit mentality,” Rogers said. “We play for our lives.”
The Falcons, for sure, never backed down.
After Clear Creek No.9 hitter Andrew Cardi yanked a long two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning, the Wildcats appeared in control with a 6-2 lead. Clear Creek also had a three-run third with Daniel Burroway’s two-run single the big blow.
Clear Lake, though, finally found the barrel on Clear Creek starter Isaac Lopez in the fifth.
John Dickey’s leadoff walk set the table for consecutive singles by Keegan Vance, Jake Madden and Arjun Parikh. One out later, Pete Skol laced a two-run double just past third base to completed a five-run burst and give Lake a 7-6 edge.
In the sixth, Clear Creek’s Lane Brewster lifted long double to the right field corner which scored Cardi to tie the game at 7-7, before Lake answered again as Skol came up big a second time.
With two out and two runners on, Skol banged a double off the left field fence — his third hit of the day — as the Falcons jumped ahead 9-7.
The loss capped a rollercoaster season for the Wildcats, who needed a Friday night win over district champ Clear Springs to lock up a play-in slot
Clear Creek coach Brent Kunefke struggled to find the right words after the setback.
“The kids battled the entire time, we battled all year. I don’t think either team had any quit in them,” Kunefke said. “A lot of ups and downs. It’s kind of how the season unfolded, how the entire year went was right here in this ball game.
“You had mistakes, you had really great things, we had a four-run lead, you had a five-run give-up inning. You’ve got to credit Clear Lake for hitting their way back into it. We played a bunch of close games where teams have been able to get the big hits and we didn’t get it today.”
