SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians fell to the Pasadena Dobie Longhorns, 28-21, due to miscues and not executing in the red zone Friday at Joe Raitano Field.
This wasn’t the typical high school football game to start out the season, as it was the Indians’ first game since the May 18 shooting at the high school. This Indians’ team was faced with the distraction of extra media around them constantly since the tragedy. Despite that being the case, Santa Fe head coach Mark Kanipes believed that his players have to tune out the media and get back to everyday life and football.
“The media wants us to get back to normal, and we want to get back to normal as well,” said Kanipes. “We just want these guys to be able to get back to football.”
On the football field, the Indians fell short in the red zone twice, along with two missed field goals.
“Turnovers and mistakes kill you,” said Kanipes. “We aren’t good enough to make mistakes and win games.”
Dobie scored the first points of the game with 1:18 remaining in the first quarter. The Indians’ Alex Trevino fumbled the ball and the Longhorns’ Michael Onozie scooped it and took it the house for a 40-yard touchdown.
The Indians answered right back on their next possession with a touchdown of their own. Nathan Kruger connected with Austin Lamb down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown with 11:46 remaining in the second quarter.
Lamb muffed a punt at the Longhorns’ 37-yard line and Dobie recovered. Two plays later, the Longhorns’ Kris Morris broke a 40-yard run and was taken down at the Indians’ 10-yard line. The Indians defense forced the Longhorns to fourth down, but they went for it. The Longhorns’ Noah Roman found Cameron Guy for a 5-yard touchdown to pull ahead with 5:56 remaining in the second quarter.
The Indians answered back with another Kruger touchdown pass. This one went to Nate Hays as he dragged his feet for a 20-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14 with 3:01 remaining in the second quarter.
Kanipes said he loved the way the Indians offense and Kruger were able to throw the ball, but their inability to run the ball hurt them in the long run.
“We’ve got to run the ball better,” said Kanipes. “We’re throwing the ball good, but when we get into the red zone the field shortens up on us and you don’t have all of that space that you had when you’re in the middle of the field.”
The defense for the Indians forced their first turnover of the game, when Morris fumbled the ball at Santa Fe’s 49-yard line.
On the Longhorns’ first play in the third quarter, running back Darius Hale went untouched for a 53-yard touchdown with 10:45 remaining in the third quarter.
The Indians defense held the Longhorns offense on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. The Indians offense would then go on a 99-yard scoring drive, that was capped off by a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Kruger with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
The Longhorns scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 31-yard run by Morris with 2:16 left in the game.
The Indians are next against Tomball at home 7 p.m. Friday.
