LEAGUE CITY
For any offense to operate effectively, it all starts up front on the offensive line, and that fact has not been lost on this season’s Clear Falls Knights team, which feels like it has a quality group of players on the O-line.
“I always tell every team that I’ve coached, that great teams have great offensive lines,” Clear Falls head coach Zach Head said. “You’ve got to be great up front, and I think this year, we’re going to be very solid there.”
Featuring four returning starters, the offensive line, as a whole, has been a bright spot for the Knights, Head said. At the early stages of the season, the right side of the O-line — with Lanson Smith at guard and Jesus Galvan at tackle — has, in particular, stood out, Head said.
“They’ve been really solid, and I really think that’s the strength of our team, the offensive line, and those two, in particular, played really well Saturday night,” Head said.
Smith is a three-year starter, while Galvan got promoted to a starting spot on the line this year after being a role player off the bench last season. Even before the season started, both linemen felt like their group would be the strongest on the team.
“With the experience we had coming back to the field this season, we felt pretty confident about our O-line,” Galvan said.
The two linemen said they see themselves as leaders on the team, with Smith more of a vocal leader and Galvan the more silent, lead-by-example type. They also feel their roles are the protectors and enforcers of the team, Galvan said.
While the Clear Falls program has struggled in recent years, both linemen believe the Knights are ready to turn a corner this season.
“The mentality has changed for everybody, and people are willing to work,” Smith said.
The Knights will be entering this week’s matchup with Texas City looking to erase the memory of a frustrating loss that saw the team hang around with South Houston despite four turnovers.
“We’re coming with a chip on our shoulders, I can tell you that right there,” Smith said.
Kickoff for the Clear Falls-Texas City game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Stingaree Stadium.
