George Ranch’s Hymond Drinkard breaks through the Clear Falls secondary for a huge gain during the third quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Clear Falls’ Dan Dishman has the ball knocked away by George Ranch’s Stephen Woods during the fourth quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Clear Falls’ Pierson Morelli leaps over George Ranch’s Quentin Montgomery for first down yardage on a fourth down play during the second quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
George Ranch’s Hymond Drinkard stretches over the goal line past Clear Falls’ Cole Baily during the fourth quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
Clear Falls’ Luke Vidal gives a thumbs up to the crowd while being carted off the field during the third quarter of a bi-district playoff game against George Ranch at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
The Clear Falls Knights football season came to an end Friday night as they were defeated 49-37 by the Richmond George Ranch Longhorns in the Region III-6A Division II bi-district round of the UIL Texas state playoffs at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
