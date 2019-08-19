LA MARQUE
What the 2019 La Marque Lady Cougars volleyball team may lack in size, experience and club ball seasoning, they make up for with strong work ethic, team chemistry and a burning desire for greatness, as the program looks to keep moving in a positive direction.
“This team has a lot of promise; they really want to be better, and they work for it,” La Marque head coach Collea McKinney said. “We may not be the tallest team, and we don’t have a lot of people who play club; however, these girls want to be great, and they’re actually showing me every day that they want it.”
In Monday’s non-district match, the Lady Coogs took care of business in front of their home crowd against Houston Family Christian Academy with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-18 sweep.
“I liked the fact that they were moving to their positions, and that they trust each other; we’ve been doing a lot of trust exercises in practice because this team is a young team, and they’re not really used to playing together,” McKinney said. “I’m just really proud of them right now.”
The highlight of the match for La Marque was having to dig deep and battle back from a sizable deficit in the second set. Trailing 13-9, the Lady Coogs utilized strong serving and teamwork to engineer a 6-0 run and take control of the set. The scoring spurt was capped by back-to-back aces from middle blocker Iyana Graves.
“In one of the games we lost a couple weeks ago, we missed 16 serves, so they got to learn from that game,” McKinney said. “It’s just having that confidence once you step up to the line — it’s almost like a free throw. It doesn’t have to be hard. Just get it in, and we can work off of that.”
After FCA finally broke La Marque’s serve, outside hitter Cliston Fontenot fired back with a kill, and outside hitter Kaitlin Ivy and setter Katriel Ivy each found the floor with an ace apiece, as the Lady Coogs out-paced FCA, 10-1, down the stretch in the second set.
“It was really good to see that because we’ve had a hard time with getting down on ourselves,” McKinney said. “We’re trying to learn how to fight the whole way through. Just to see them bounce back and see them coming together as a team now, it’s beautiful.”
In the first set, it was FCA that chopped down a La Marque lead, but the Lady Coogs responded with another big run to fend off their feisty foes. La Marque raced out to a 7-1 advantage, but FCA steadily climbed back into the set to take a 12-11 lead. La Marque countered with an 8-1 run, highlighted by two kills from Graves, one kill from Kaitlin Ivy and an ace from outside hitter Krishauna Boyd, to rip control of the set back in its favor.
Boosted by three consecutive aces by Graves, La Marque built a 7-2 lead in the third set, and never trailed in the close-out frame — although FCA did get close. After seeing their lead trimmed down to 11-10, the Lady Coogs went on a 10-2 run, led by three kills from Graves, to help put the match away.
In just more than a year as the head of the La Marque volleyball program, McKinney said she has seen the collective attitude of her young team become much more positive and has seen them grow much closer as a group.
“When we step on the court — whether it’s practice, whether it’s a game — we’re family,” McKinney said. “We can handle everything else outside of the court. This group right here is doing a great job with that.”
The changes seem to result in improved play on the court, as evidenced by Monday’s win, and the Lady Coogs will look to continue to improve and work on reaching their potential over the course of the next month before district play begins.
The next step in that process takes place in La Marque's next match 5:30 p.m. Thursday at South Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.