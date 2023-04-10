Galveston County will have 15 representatives at the Region III 6A and 5A Tennis Championships, beginning with the 6A state-qualifying meet on Tuesday.
Clear Creek and Clear Springs qualifiers take to the courts first at Deer Park High School, the Wildcats boasting four, including District 24-6A doubles champions Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi (boys’) and Courtney Nguyen/Alli Shemwell (girls’), and the Chargers’ mixed doubles winners, Zoe Male/Heintje Unson.
On Wednesday, the Friendswood Mustangs open the Region III-5A meet in Willis with every first- and second-place winner from District 18-5A, 10 qualifiers in all.
First to see action is Clear Creek’s Katelyn Gross, 24-6A runner-up in the girls’ singles. Gross faces Pearland Dawson’s Kamille Hernandez at 8 a.m.
Then, at 9:30 a.m., Wildcat teammate Bryan Langford, district runner-up in the boys’ singles, challenges Dawson’s No. 4-seeded Andrew Guan.
Later, at 11 a.m., Nguyen/Shemwell take on Katy Jordan’s Keerthana Hari/Shandilya Ikshu.
“Katelyn, Bryan and (Nguyen/Shemwell) each have tough first-round matchups, but I know they will battle to the best of their abilities,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said.
As for Crookston/Risoldi, the two grabbed the No. 4 seed despite Geise’s attempt to get his Wildcats a higher positioning in the 16-team draw.
“Although I felt (Crookston/Risoldi) had the resume to be a top two or three seed, it’s always great to be seeded in the top four,” Geise said. “If Craig and Vincent play their best game, they can compete with any team at regionals, as we’ve proved all spring.”
Crookston/Risoldi drew Houston Bellaire’s Nick How/Winston Ma as their opening-round opponent at 12:30 p.m.
Also receiving a No. 4 seed were Male/Unson, who will face Deer Park’s Tyler Davis/Olivia Trautmann at 9:30 a.m.
“I am happy to have them seeded,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said of Male/Unson. “There was a little disagreement on who should have been seeded after No. 1, so I think any of the three others could have been in any order.
“We are playing well and have a chance to beat anyone if we keep playing that way. I like our draw, and at this time of year, all the matches will be very tough.”
Meanwhile, Friendswood will have 10 legitimate opportunities to advance to the University Interscholastic League state tournament in San Antonio on April 25-26, with the Mustangs competing for the next two days at the Region III-5A meet at Blythe Calfee Tennis Center.
But the Mustangs will not know their upcoming opponents or potential seeds until Tuesday evening when the qualifying schools hold their seed meeting.
“I would guess that most of our kids will have a reasonable chance to be seeded in the top four, but I’m not sure how many will be seeded in the top two,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said.
Heading to Willis are the following Friendswood players: Thomas Arboleda and Tyler Nelson, boys’ singles; Ethan Eberhardt/Michael Lanni and Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin, boys’ doubles; Maadhvi Bhojani and Evia Rand, girls’ singles.
Also, Fiona Fuke/Audrey Tang and Bella Benson/Neela Juarez, girls doubles; and Elodie Ridout/Ganesh Venu and Nandini Bhojani/Sebastian Leiman, mixed doubles.
“We may have an argument for the fourth seed in boys’ singles, and we are strongly in the hunt to be two of the remaining three seeded teams in boys’ doubles,” Cook said. “I do expect Maadhvi to be seeded in the top four in girls’ singles, and in girls’ doubles, our best hope is to be seeded third. And, in mixed, we could be the fourth-seeded team (Ridout/Venu).
“We could qualify players to the state tournament, but we are going to have to play well and overcome expectations for the most part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.