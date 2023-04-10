Galveston County will have 15 representatives at the Region III 6A and 5A Tennis Championships, beginning with the 6A state-qualifying meet on Tuesday.

Clear Creek and Clear Springs qualifiers take to the courts first at Deer Park High School, the Wildcats boasting four, including District 24-6A doubles champions Craig Crookston/Vincent Risoldi (boys’) and Courtney Nguyen/Alli Shemwell (girls’), and the Chargers’ mixed doubles winners, Zoe Male/Heintje Unson.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

