While Dickinson managed to hang with heavily favored Alvin for most of Friday’s Class 6A bi-district softball playoff, the Lady Yellowjacket bats ultimately became too much for the Lady Gators to handle.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 10:33 pm
Alvin blew the game open with a nine-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning and cruised to an 11-0 run-ruled triumph at Manvel High School.
Alvin blew the game open with a nine-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning and cruised to an 11-0 run-ruled triumph at Manvel High School.
Matti Matthews picked up the win in the pitching circle for Alvin, limiting the Lady Gators to only one hit and three walks, while striking out 11.
The Lady Jackets (21-8) now advance to play either Deer Park or C.E. King in the area round next week, while Dickinson closes its season at 20-11.
Alvin opened its scoring with two runs in the top of the second inning. Kamryn Deleon smacked a one-out triple to right field, while Veronica Harrison followed with a sharp grounder to short which was mishandled, allowing Deleon to easily cross the plate with the game’s initial tally.
Dickinson hurler Kadence Williams fanned Bri Wetmore for the second out, but Alana Ramos’ single to center advanced Harrison over to third base and Kiley Huffman promptly delivered another single to center, plating Harrison to make it 2-0.
Williams kept the Lady Jackets’ offense in check for the next three frames, giving her teammates a chance to make a comeback and Dickinson finally got to Matthews (who had retired the game’s first 10 hitters to start the contest) with Mia Traugott stroking a one-out single to left in the bottom of the fourth.
Williams also reached with a walk and Seally Davis was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases for the Lady Gators, but Matthews whiffed Alejandra Davila to thwart the threat.
Alayna Edison also drew a lead-off walk and later stole second base to put a runner into scoring position for Dickinson in the bottom of the fifth. However, Matthews came through with another big strikeout of Lilly McCafferty to keep the Lady Gators off the board.
Deleon then ignited the Lady Jackets’ bats again in the sixth with Alvin sending 14 hitters to the plate and exploding for nine runs to put the contest out of reach.
Deleon led off by beating out a chopper to short for an infield hit and Harrison belted an RBI double to left-center field for a 3-0 Alvin lead. After Mary Barber reached with a bunt hit, a throwing error by the Dickinson infield allowed pinch runner Cheyenne Lang to score from third base with the Lady Jackets’ fourth run.
The Lady Jackets continued their offensive onslaught with Huffman drilling a two-run single to center and Matthews and Abby Ptak launching consecutive runner-scoring doubles to center to increase the margin to 8-0.
