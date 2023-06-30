Plenty of factors play into selecting Galveston County’s top high school standout in any given sport and in any given season; of those factors, a major one is overall effect on the game, and one would be hard-pressed to find a player whose ability reverberated for his team like Santa Fe’s Kyeler Thompson, the 2023 All-County baseball player of the year.
The Indians’ senior outfielder was, to put it mildly, a game-changer for a squad that worked its way into the playoffs playing in a new District 18-5A that was absolutely loaded with talented teams.
As the team’s leadoff hitter, Thompson excelled in what that role demands — chiefly, getting on base. Thompson finished his 2023 campaign with a stellar .426 batting average and a .519 on-base percentage.
Another hallmark of an excellent leadoff hitter is having quality plate appearances, and Thompson also delivered in that regard, as he only had eight strikeouts in 108 at-bats.
Thompson proved to be a versatile hitter, as well, by displaying plenty of pop in his at-bats. Of his 45 base hits on the season, 14 went for extra bases: seven doubles, five triples and two home runs. Thompson scored 33 runs and had 20 RBIs with a .538 slugging percentage on the season.
Once on the base paths, Thompson was a constant threat to be on the move, finishing with 14 stolen bases in 2023.
And, that speed and instinctual play not only served Thompson as a batter and a base runner, but also made him a defensive force. If there was a stat for likely hits taken away from opponents that was added to a player’s batting average, Thompson’s already impressive .426 mark would be off the charts.
Thompson had a rare perfect defensive season playing center field for the Indians with a 1.000 fielding percentage, and many of those put-outs saw him sprinting — or even diving — for balls hit to spots in the outfield where many of his peers would be unable to reach.
For his efforts during his senior season, Thompson earned District 18-5A’s defensive player of the year honor, as well as the team’s most valuable player and defensive MVP awards.
He also was selected to play in the all-star games for both the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association and the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association.
Also a standout defensive back for Santa Fe’s football team, Thompson is signed to play collegiate baseball with the Galveston College Whitecaps.
