MONT BELVIEU
Like the character Dante in the cult classic movie “Clerks,” these Clear Springs baseballers weren’t even supposed to be here today.
Doubted throughout the 2023 campaign, the Chargers certainly looked like they belonged in Friday night’s third-round playoff contest as strong pitching, hitting and defense carried them to a 7-2 victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three Region III-6A quarterfinal series against Kingwood, forcing a deciding third game 2 p.m. Saturday back at Barbers Hill High School.
“It’s a one-game playoff for us now, and we’re going to relax and have fun — we’re not supposed to be here anyway,” Clear Springs head baseball coach Chris Floyd said. “We weren’t picked to make the playoffs in our district. Then, everyone said we couldn’t beat Alvin, and then everyone said we couldn’t beat Dobie.
“Now, we’re playing a really good team, and it’s baseball; if you go out, and you pitch and play really good defense, you’ve got a really good chance,” Floyd added.
Chargers junior starting pitcher Tyler Ryden (6.1 innings, three hits, two runs, four walks, 12 strikeouts) was locked in for the do-or-die game, and a flawless defense coupled with an awakened offense offered Ryden plenty of support.
“He was very good,” Floyd said. “What’s been cool to watch is every time he pitches, he gets better. You can just see him maturing in front of your eyes as the season has gone on.”
A two-out RBI double ripped to deep center field by Braxton Chehresa in the top of the second got Clear Springs out in front 1-0.
Then in the top of the third, four straight singles from Mason Garza, Andrew Fonte, Dax Massengale and Chris Richnow (RBI), gave the Chargers a 2-0 lead and chased Mustangs starter David Ward.
Lefty reliever Wesley Lawson got a strikeout and a double play for Kingwood to escape the inning without further damage, but instead of hanging their heads about the missed opportunity to break the game open early, the Chargers hitters simply went back to work to close out the game in strong fashion.
Richnow pushed Clear Springs’ advantage to 3-0 on an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the sixth, Garza knocked a ball into shallow left field, and Kingwood’s charging outfielder had it go in and out of his glove to allow two more Chargers runs for a 5-0 lead.
Clear Springs’ batters put the final touches on the contest in the top of the seventh with a Massengale leadoff home run and an RBI single from Ryden.
The Mustangs finally broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh as Ryden neared his pitch count limit. A one-out bases-loaded RBI walk drawn by Sammy Soto made it a 7-1 game and ended Ryden’s night on the mound.
Reliever Connor Mondey induced two groundball outs — the first by Liam O’Leary that drove in the game’s final run — to end the contest.
After being shut out 4-0 in Game 1 on Thursday and held to just three hits in the series opener, Clear Springs churned out 10 base knocks Friday — led by multi-hit games from Ryden (2-for-3, RBI), Massengale (2-for-3, RBI, run), Chehresa (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Fonte (2-for-4).
“There’s no pressure on us,” Floyd said. “We’ll just come out and play baseball; we’ve been doing it all year. But, definitely, if you play like that, you have a lot more confidence coming into the next day, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.