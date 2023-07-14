There was much to like, but also much left to be desired for the Ball High Tors after debuting in a realigned district in 2022.
As the start of the 2023 season inches closer, here’s a quick overview of Ball High and District 9-5A-I.
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW
To say the Tors saw little resistance on their way to winning the District 9-5A-I championship would be putting it mildly. In posting an 8-0 district record, Ball High had seven shutouts, only surrendered one touchdown, and averaged nearly 62 points per game against all Houston ISD foes.
But, the Tors — like the district’s other three playoff qualifiers: runner-up Houston Waltrip, third-place Houston Sterling and fourth-place Houston Madison — had a short postseason, bowing out in a 17-7 loss to Magnolia West.
BALL HIGH PREVIEW
On top of going 8-0 in district, the Tors finished the regular season 10-0 overall with a pair of non-district wins over in-county rivals La Marque (49-7) and Texas City (7-0), but with the aforementioned playoff loss, they still have plenty of room to grow.
To make more noise in the postseason, it won’t be enough to win on game day or to even win the day in practices, but the team needs to truly improve each and every week, Ball High head football coach Sheldon Bennight said.
“We’ve got some competitive kids; now we’ve got to aim that competitive nature toward molding the team the right way and keeping the right focus as a team, rather than just winning the moment,” Bennight said. “You’ve got to keep the big picture in mind.”
With seven starters returning on each side of the ball, Bennight feels the team’s biggest area of improvement this year will be its offensive line, which is expected to be anchored by physical, versatile senior Gunnar Chase.
Operating behind that offensive line will be a new starting QB for the Tors, a job for which the competition will be open through next month’s practices and could remain open all the way to right before Week 1 of the season, Bennight said.
A couple of names to keep an eye on to take the reins behind center this season for Ball High include senior Will Cianfrini — a returning varsity starter and standout at receiver who could bring his playmaking skills to the QB spot — and junior Tim Brown — last year’s JV QB, who was a late-season call-up to the varsity roster and played multiple positions on offense.
Bennight expects the defense to continue to be a strength of the team, with that unit headlined by gritty middle linebacker Stefanos Pothos and an athletic difference maker in junior defensive back Jonah Williams.
OTHER DISTRICT 9-5A-I TEAMS
• Houston Waltrip (2022: 8-3 overall, 7-1 in district, reached first round of playoffs): After going just 1-8 in 2020 and 2-7 in 2021, the Rams made a huge leap last season by posting eight wins, finishing in the district’s runner-up spot and reaching the postseason. Waltrip also had the distinction of being the only District 9-5A-I team to score points against district champ Ball High in 2022, albeit in a 61-7 defeat.
The Rams will be young with just nine returning starters (five offense, four defense) and might struggle to carry their momentum into 2023. A pair of all-district two-way players in RB/DB Jaylin Middleton and RB/LB Drake Williams are expected to lead the way.
• Houston Sterling (2022: 7-4 overall, 6-2 in district, reached first round of playoffs): Sterling has been one of the most consistently solid squads among the teams in the district, having made the playoffs for four consecutive seasons, and only lost by one point to Waltrip (22-21) in a game last year that ultimately determined 9-5A-I’s runner-up.
With 15 returning starters (eight offense, seven defense), a head coach coming into his second season leading the program, and a dynamic athlete to lead the team in Tyler Tillman, the Raiders could be the top threat to Ball High’s district crown in 2023 — although the Tors posted a comfortable 55-0 win in the teams’ matchup last year.
• Houston Madison (2022: 6-5 overall, 5-3 in district, reached first round of playoffs): Despite having a young team and a first-year head coach, the Marlins navigated their way to the postseason last year for the second straight season. Madison also held Ball High to its lowest margin of victory in district, which was still a 39-0 win for the Tors.
Madison has 12 returning starters (seven offense, five defense), and will hope that two of its most promising players — junior QB Ronald Square and WR Montreal Fisher — will be better for the experience they gained playing on varsity in 2022.
• Houston Milby (2022: 5-5 overall, 4-4 in district): The Buffaloes could be a prime candidate slide into a playoff spot with 12 returning starters (six offense, six defense) coming off the program’s first non-losing season since 2013. In fact, in 2022, Milby came within one point from breaking a long postseason drought with a 22-21 loss to Madison in a game that ultimately determined the district’s final playoff qualifier.
The Buffs should have a good building block for success, as well, with an experienced offensive line helping out top returning playmakers RB Gonzalo Trigo and QB Michael Hernandez.
• Houston Austin (2022: 2-8 overall, 2-6 in district): The Mustangs started off 2022’s district schedule with a win, but then fell into a four-game losing skid and eventually ended the season with two forfeit losses. Buoyed by improved depth in the trenches, Austin hopes to begin taking steps toward being a playoff contender, with the program’s last postseason appearance coming in 2017.
The Mustangs don’t have a ton of experience at the skill positions, but have a pair of promising two-way players in RB/LB Kevyn Martinez and RB/LB Toddrick Ward to lead as potential playmakers.
• Houston Sharpstown (2022: 3-7 overall, 2-6 in district): The Apollos have the right mix of ingredients for an improved season with a head coach returning for his second season, 15 returning starters (seven offense, eight defense), and, overall, only graduating four lettermen from 2022, with 30 expected back.
For signs of growth, Sharpstown will look to be more competitive against the district’s playoff teams after blowout losses last year, as well possibly avenging a close 22-12 loss to Austin. WR/DB Dany Kiza is a returning all-district player who can help lead the way for the Apollos in their 2023 efforts.
• Houston Wisdom (2022: 2-8 overall, 2-6 in district): The good news for the Generals is the program is coming off a 2022 season that saw them snap a district losing streak that dated all the way back to 2014, but now they’ll have to hope they can build on that momentum with a new head coach at the helm.
There will be 14 returning starters (seven offense, seven defense) and 30 returning lettermen for the new coaching crew to work with, including last year’s starting QB Felix Tuyisaba.
• Houston Northside (2022: 0-10 overall, 0-8 in district): Northside overhauled the program in what was a rebuilding year last season, and now are hoping the 22 returning lettermen and 16 returning starters (eight offense, eight defense) can put the Panthers in a better place in 2023.
WR/DB Jkhori Smart is a player Northside may look to lean on in the upcoming season, as many of the team’s athletes will be two-way players with the Panthers still lacking in the depth department but making positive strides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.