West Brook’s Ashton Simmons pulls in a rebound against Clear Springs’ Michael Sylvalie during the fourth quarter of an area round playoff game at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Clear Springs’ Ricky Young loses his footing against West Brook’s Terry Satcher during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ David Emelife, left, battles West Brook’s Terry Satcher for a rebound during the first quarter of an area round playoff game at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday.
Stuart
Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Ricky Young leaps to the hoop during the second quarter of an area round playoff game against West Brook at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Springs head coach Chris Hairfield speaks to his players during the fourth quarter of an area round playoff game against West Brook at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
West Brook’s Javon Sorrell comes away with the ball against Clear Springs’ Romulus Coroselli during the fourth quarter of an area round playoff game at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
West Brook’s Ashton Simmons pulls in a rebound against Clear Springs’ Michael Sylvalie during the fourth quarter of an area round playoff game at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Stuart Villanueva/The Daily News
Clear Springs’ Alec Belter reacts after a score during the third quarter of an area round playoff game against West Brook at Watkins Gymnasium in Deer Park on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
A hard-working, expectation-defying group all season long, the Clear Springs Chargers fought hard but came up just a bit short in a 47-40 result Friday night against the Beaumont West Brook Bruins in a Region III-6A area-round boys basketball playoff bout at Deer Park High School.
“To have such a young group fight and get to the second round and to be in a battle where they’re in the game at the very end speaks a lot about this group,” Clear Springs head boys basketball coach Chris Harifield said.
In what was tight game throughout, a 3-pointer swished by Ricky Young put the Chargers ahead 37-34 at the 5:36 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Bruins were able to pull away with an 11-0 run.
Kickstarting West Brook’s close-out run was a drive to the hoop by Ashton Simmons, and after a lay-in from Jaylin Jones and Elijah Garrett splitting a pair of free throws for a 39-37 West Brook lead, a baffling officiating call proved to be a significant turning point when the Chargers’ best free throw shooter Alec Belter was clearly fouled, but a different player was sent to the line.
After Clear Springs missed the front end of the 1-and-1, Simmons closed out the game-changing run by hitting 6 of 8 free throw attempts.
It was a fitting way to ice a game that saw the Bruins awarded considerably more trips to the charity stripe, as they finished 18-for-26 at the line compared to five makes on just nine attempts for the Chargers.
The Chargers were able to shake off some early jitters after West Brook’s hot shooting start gave the Bruins a quick 10-2 lead, as they stayed in the fight to see West Brook take a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, and then turned the game around in the second quarter to go into the halftime break ahead 26-24.
A buzzer-beating and-1 in the post from David Emelife put the exclamation point on Clear Springs’ outstanding second-quarter effort.
A defensive third quarter saw the Bruins regain the lead at 34-31 heading into the final frame.
Simmons, who finished 10-for-14 on free throws, led West Brook with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Garrett kicked in eight points.
Emelife led three Chargers double-digit scorers with 14 points and seven rebounds. Belter finished with 11 points and five rebounds, and Young had 10 points.
Clear Springs only graduates two seniors — Luke Van Chau and Brendan Malloy — from a team that surprised many outsiders by even reaching the postseason, let alone making it to the second round.
“I do think we have a very bright future, and I hope they see all the hard work they put into this season to get to where they are,” said Hairfield, who also credited the example set by class of 2022 District 24-6A MVP Allen Singleton and other past standouts for setting a standard of excellence that the 2022-23 team followed.
“They get up in the morning, and they shoot extra and lift extra and do all the extra things to make themselves better,” Hairfield added. “Their grind should be commended, definitely. They have worked their tails off, day in and day out, without people watching.”
