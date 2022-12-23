Wide receiver and cornerback Damien McDaniel, the 2022 Galveston County football player of the year, says he loves taking chances on the gridiron, but with his strong instincts as a player, more often than not, those risks yield big rewards.
“When I take a chance, I put myself in a position where I’m either going to make it or I’m going to miss it, but most of the time, I make the play,” said McDaniel, a Hitchcock Bulldog junior who finished a memorable 20222 season with 1,051 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and eight interceptions on defense.
With McDaniel as one of the team’s leaders, 2022 was a standout year for Hitchcock football, and for McDaniel as an individual player, the offseason preceding it was marked by significant improvements in his game, he said.
“I got a lot faster,” McDaniel said. “My wide receiver skills got better, my defensive skills got way better, and my instincts got better. … It felt like too much work, but that comes with what you’ve got to do if you want to be great.”
After the Bulldogs won the Division II state 7on7 championship over the summer, they opened the 2022 campaign with a big win over Class 2A powerhouse Refugio — that team’s first regular season loss since the 2018 season.
Against then-No. 2 state-ranked District 12-3A-I foe Columbus, McDaniel caught the game-winning touchdown on a Hail Mary pass in double coverage with time winding down and clinched the game with an interception on Columbus’ ensuing possession.
McDaniel also had a game-sealing interception in the Bulldogs’ thrilling comeback victory over Woodville in the area round of the playoffs, in which Hitchcock trailed 31-14 at halftime only to prevail for a 36-31 win.
“He’s not the fastest guy on the field, but they can’t hold him one-on-one,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “There’s no such thing as a 50-50 ball with him. He’s coming down with it.”
And, while the Bulldogs were knocked out of the postseason in the third round, 2022 marked a major leap forward for the program, as the team finished the season 11-2 with a district championship after going 5-6 in 2021.
“The chemistry was a big key,” McDaniel said about his team, which features players he has shared a field with since his early youth football days. “We’ve already got a feel for each other, so once we started letting everything play out, everybody knew it was going to be good.”
McDaniel, who already has interest from Power 5 college football programs in Oregon and Ole Miss, is also a key contributor on Hitchcock’s basketball and track and field teams, sports that he says helps his skills as a football player, as well.
“He’s a student of the game, loves the game, takes pride in everything he does,” Smith said. “He’s a great practice player, gets after it. … When he’s at the top of the key, he beats everyone to the basket, and when you’ve done that thousands and thousands of times, it translates from the basketball court to the football field.”
