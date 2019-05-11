FRIENDSWOOD
Allie Hansen, Friendswood High School senior, signed a letter of intent to play water polo for Villanova University. Hansen was joined at the signing by her parents Chris Hansen and Sheri Blossom, sister Nickie and coaches Jeff Otten and Craig Sikkema.
Jacob Badough, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play water polo for Salem University. Badough was joined by his parents Chrissy and David Hopper and coaches Jeff Otten and Craig Sikkema.
Joe Sloan, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play water polo for Baylor University. Sloan was joined by his coaches Jeff Otten and Craig Sikkema.
Vincent Gangitano, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play water polo for Texas A&M University. He was joined by his parents Tony and Angie Gangitano and coaches Jeff Otten and Craig Sikkema.
Joshua Haffelder, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play water polo for Texas A&M University. Haffelder was joined by his father Steve Haffelder and and coaches Jeff Otten and Craig Sikkema.
Michelle Danley, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play water polo for Grove City College. Danley was joined by her parents Becky and Dann Danley, brother Logan and coaches Jeff Otten and Craig Sikkema.
Lily Ellis, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to dive for New Mexico State. Ellis was joined by her parents Patricia Carrens and Glenn Ellis, and coaches Craig Sikkema and Monica Whitsett.
Race Haas, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play tennis for the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Haas was joined by his parents Karl and Tara Haas, and coaches David Cook and Brittney Campbell.
Mathew Furh, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play tennis for East Texas Baptist University. He was joined by his parents Rick and Liticia Fuhr and coaches David Cook and Brittney Campbell.
Renyck Robertson, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Southwestern University. Robertson was joined by his parents Sean and Rebecca Robertson, brother Keagan, grandmother Mary Scott and coach Caleb Marburger.
Michael Hermes, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to run track and field for the University of Pennsylvania. He was joined by his parents Mal and Ava Hermes, sister Claire and coach Bruce Bolden.
Manny Elizondo, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to wrestle for Oklahoma State University. Elizondo was joined by his parents Manuel and Lily Elizondo, grandmother Cathy Elizondo, BJJ Professor Ed Ramos and wife Elisangela Ramos and coaches Chris Reed, Joe Forsman, Chris Myers and Matthew Byrd.
Elizabeth Higgins, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play softball for Alvin Community College. Higgins was joined by her mother Kristy Higgins, sister Morgan and coaches Christa Yates, Kevin Parr and Corey Truman.
Russell Langston, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Elmhurst College. Langston was joined by his father Eddie and coach TJ Benson.
Brady Buffington, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Florida Tech. Buffington was joined by his parents Stephan and Celene Buffington, brothers Ty and Toby Buffington, brother Shannon Beazley, and coach TJ Benson.
Jake Sansom, FHS senior, signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Florida Tech. Sansom was joined by his parents Marc and Tonya Sansom, brother Alex and coach TJ Benson
