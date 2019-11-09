LEAGUE CITY
In a continuing effort to raise funds and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer, Clear Springs Chargers kicker Evan Mason is dedicating his 2019 football season to kids with cancer as a Kick-It Champion.
Mason will accept flat donations or donations for each point he makes during the season. All donations received will benefit childhood cancer research through Kick-It, powered by Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Mason has already raised $1,200 toward his $2,500 goal.
“I am participating this football season to help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer research and to help save countless lives,” Mason said.
The Kick-It Champion program was started by all-state Ohio football player Matt Colella who battled cancer as a middle school student. His commitment to help others inspired his community and athletes around the country to become Kick-It Champions for children with cancer.
