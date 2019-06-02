Clear Creek ISD recently celebrated the athletic and academic accomplishments of 92 students across five high schools during the 6th Annual Scholarship Luncheon at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
The athletes were awarded scholarships to play at the next level in their respective sports after graduation.
As is tradition at the scholarship luncheon, two former Clear Creek ISD student-athletes returned to share lessons learned from their post-secondary journey with the soon-to-be graduates.
Returning home this year was Lauren Veil, Clear Lake High School UIL state champion in golf and graduate of Wichita State University, and Ashton Duke, 2016 valedictorian of Clear Creek High School, tennis athlete and graduate of Rice University.
“Balancing classes, studying, practices and road games is hard,” said Veil. “Have a plan and a back-up plan. Sometimes things don’t go the way you think they’re going to go so you just need to be prepared with how you’re going to handle any setbacks and don’t get discouraged.”
Duke advised the collegiate athletes to go beyond the game at their university home.
“Whether it’s joining a club, volunteering or forming a foundation, try to extend yourself during your time there and do something that will make a difference,” he said.
The scholarship recipients also received a little advice from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Greg Smith.
“Do not listen to the doubters who say you can’t do it or you won’t be a starter,” he said. “Just tell them, ‘Get behind me and watch me make it happen.’ Show your university what a CCISD athlete and graduate looks like.”
Athletic Director Debbie Fuchs closed out the celebration with some final thoughts.
“Every single day be the best you can be. Go beyond the game, strive toward athletic excellence, and continue displaying positive character. Always be leaders, and make it count,” she said.
The luncheon was made possible by longtime community partner and presenting sponsor, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
