Tate Corbin, who is 9 years old, won the 2021 Beerfooter 5K. Corbin is no stranger to running or 5Ks. He ran his 1st 5K in 2017 when he was just 6 years old and was hooked.
He joined a youth AAU track team in League City, the Bay Area Road Warriors. He runs track and field as well cross country and has competed in the junior Olympics as well as cross country nationals.
Most recently, he competed in Florida for cross country nationals where he came in 16th place for 9 years old in the country. When not running, Corbin enjoys playing video games and riding his trick scooter with his best friend Adrian.
