DICKINSON
The hosts of Saturday's regional powerlifting meet didn't disappoint, as the Dickinson Gators placed second as a team and qualified three individuals for the state championships.
Leading the way with second-place finishes and state meet bids for the Gators were Cace Jones in the 181-pound weight division, Josiah Mason in the super-heavyweight division and Jason Pinder in the 220-pound division.
Other highlights at regionals for the Gators were a third-place finish by D'Andrea Hutchinson in the 114-pound division and a fourth-place showing by Andrew Laws in the 220-pound division.
The state powerlifting meet is scheduled for March 24 in Abilene.
