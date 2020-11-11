DICKINSON
Dickinson High School athletic director and head football coach John Snelson was awarded the Vietnam Veterans of America Texas State Council “Heart of Patriotism” award during a special presentation at the DHS Fieldhouse on Veterans Day.
The award is presented annually to a K-12 educator, university professor, faculty or administrator of any higher learning institution who promotes and encourages patriotism among his/her students.
“To be recognized for this award is very humbling,” Snelson said. “I love this country and even though it’s not perfect, it’s the best country in the world. I appreciate everyone, whether they are in the service or not, who sacrifice and serve for the betterment of the common good.”
“Since his arrival at DHS, I have personally observed and witnessed the large magnitude of positive influence Coach Snelson extends to his staff and students," said VVA Chapter 685 member Jim Flex II, who nominated Snelson for the award. "But I have yet to witness any instructor, coach, school staff member that more exemplifies the patriotism and love of country that Coach Snelson lives by daily through his words and actions.”
As the grandson of a World War I army medic, Robert Monroe Snelson, and the son of World War II naval intelligence officer, Robert Woodworth Snelson, patriotism and service to country run deep in Snelson’s life.
Snelson and his wife, Mandy, have two children serving as officers in the armed forces and a daughter who is an educator and coach for Dickinson High School.
Their youngest daughter, Samantha Snelson, attended West Point and is now a First Lieutenant in the Army stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Their only son, Benjamin “Bo” Snelson, attended the Naval Academy and is now a Captain in the Marine Corps stationed at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego.
“The lessons that I learned from him as a young man have carried me through and have helped me to pass on those same lessons as a leader and officer in the Marines," Bo Snelson said in a recommendation letter to the award committee. "He uses his platform to mold the men around him into better husbands, brothers, sons, fathers and men in general.”
Dickinson High School Principal Dr. Billye Smith added, “You will not find an educator who is more dedicated, committed or humble than coach John Snelson. He is quick to give others credit for his successes and to take responsibility when things go awry.”
“John is an extraordinary leader with superior moral character and integrity,” Dickinson Independent School District Superintendent Carla Voelkel said. “He is a man of God who continuously models love for another, love for country and love for family.”
