Dickinson athletic director and head football coach John Snelson celebrates with his family with the “Heart of Patriotism” award he received from the Vietnam Veterans of America Texas State Council. Pictured with Snelson are his wife Mandy Snelson and daughter Clara Snelson. Joining via FaceTime were special Veterans Day guests: son Benjamin “Bo” Snelson, who attended the Naval Academy and is now a Captain in the Marine Corps stationed at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego, and youngest daughter Samantha Snelson, who attended West Point and is now a First Lieutenant in the Army stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.