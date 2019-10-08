The Friendswood Mustang swim and dive team kicked off the season by hosting the FISD Sprint Kickoff Meet at the Friendswood Natatorium on Friday and Saturday.
The Mustangs competed against Clear Creek, Clear Lake, Clear Springs, Clear Brook, Pearland, Alvin and Clear Falls high schools. The Friendswood girls team won the meet with a total score of 599 points. The Friendswood boys team placed fourth with a total score of 217.50.
The top three place finishes for the Mustangs in each event are below:
• Girls 100-yard medley relay
1st place — Lezli Sisung, Leah Givens, Abigail Nelson and Olivia Theall
3rd -place — Peyton Becker, Anna McHenry, Mara White and Bella Allen
• Boys 100-yard medley relay
3rd place — Trey Gurry, Max Hardt, Todd Sisung and Nathan Haney
• Girls 50-yard freestyle
1st place — Olivia Theall
2nd place — Lezli Sisung
• Girls 50-yard backstroke
1st place — Lezli Sisung
2nd place — Olivia Theall
3rd place — Abigail Nelson
• Girls 100-yard freestyle
1st place – Lezli Sisung and Olivia Theall (tie score)
• Girls 50-yard breastroke
1st place — Olivia Theall
2nd place — Peyton Becker
3rd place — Leah Givens
• Boys 50-yard breaststroke
2nd place — Max Hardt
• Girls 50-yard butterfly
1st place — Olivia Theall
2nd place — Lezli Sisung
3rd place — Abigail Nelson
• Boys 50-yard butterfly
3rd place — Max Hardt
• Girls 100-yard freestyle relay
1st place — Lezli Sisung, Leah Givens, Abigail Nelson and Olivia Theall
The next meet is 5 p.m. Wednesday against Memorial High School. Head coach Craig Sikkema and varsity assistant Monica Whitsett coach the Mustang Swim and Dive team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.