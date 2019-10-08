Friendswood swimming

Seniors and team captains for the Friendswood Mustang Swim team are Trey Gurry, Anna McHenry, Olivia Theall and Max Hardt.

The Friendswood Mustang swim and dive team kicked off the season by hosting the FISD Sprint Kickoff Meet at the Friendswood Natatorium on Friday and Saturday.

The Mustangs competed against Clear Creek, Clear Lake, Clear Springs, Clear Brook, Pearland, Alvin and Clear Falls high schools. The Friendswood girls team won the meet with a total score of 599 points. The Friendswood boys team placed fourth with a total score of 217.50.

The top three place finishes for the Mustangs in each event are below:

• Girls 100-yard medley relay

1st place — Lezli Sisung, Leah Givens, Abigail Nelson and Olivia Theall

3rd -place — Peyton Becker, Anna McHenry, Mara White and Bella Allen

• Boys 100-yard medley relay

3rd place — Trey Gurry, Max Hardt, Todd Sisung and Nathan Haney

• Girls 50-yard freestyle

1st place — Olivia Theall

2nd place — Lezli Sisung

• Girls 50-yard backstroke

1st place — Lezli Sisung

2nd place — Olivia Theall

3rd place — Abigail Nelson

• Girls 100-yard freestyle

1st place – Lezli Sisung and Olivia Theall (tie score)

• Girls 50-yard breastroke

1st place — Olivia Theall

2nd place — Peyton Becker

3rd place — Leah Givens

• Boys 50-yard breaststroke

2nd place — Max Hardt

• Girls 50-yard butterfly

1st place — Olivia Theall

2nd place — Lezli Sisung

3rd place — Abigail Nelson

• Boys 50-yard butterfly

3rd place — Max Hardt

• Girls 100-yard freestyle relay

1st place — Lezli Sisung, Leah Givens, Abigail Nelson and Olivia Theall

The next meet is 5 p.m. Wednesday against Memorial High School. Head coach Craig Sikkema and varsity assistant Monica Whitsett coach the Mustang Swim and Dive team.

