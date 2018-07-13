GALVESTON
O’Connell Buccaneers breakout basketball star Michael Brisick will play on the next level after signing a letter of intent Wednesday with Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie.
Brisick didn’t play high school basketball until his senior year this past season but made an immediate impact, racking up two separate all-state honors, all-district honors and was named to the TCAL All-Star team and was named the Bucs’ most valuable player.
Now, he’ll be getting a college education thanks to basketball and said he looks forward to the increased pace and excitement of the college game.
“This is an opportunity I’ve always wanted, so I took a chance and put in a lot of hard work,” Brisick said.
Brisick plans to major in business with a minor in hotel management.
