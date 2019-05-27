Galveston’s Barney Rapp is sending two items — a home jersey that Roger Maris wore during his historic home run season of 1961 and a rare Maris autographed baseball — from his extensive baseball memorabilia collection to the New York Yankees Museum at Yankee Stadium.
The jersey will be on display, along with the Maris’s cleats and glove that Rapp had previously loaned to the museum, in the “Yankees by the Numbers” exhibit that honors several former Yankee players who hold some of the greatest records in the history of Major League Baseball.
And, the ball will be placed in the famous “Ball Wall” that transverses the main section of the museum between life-size bronze statues of Don Larsen throwing to Yogi Berra, which is a tribute to the perfect game that Larsen pitched in the 1956 World Series.
