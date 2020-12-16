Galveston Island native Melvin Bouldin was inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association’s Hall of Honor during a virtual ceremony in early December.
Bouldin was a four-year varsity multi-position baseball player for Central High School and was captain of the school’s championship baseball team of 1959. He also was selected as an honorable mention to the all-state baseball team in 1959. Bouldin was coached by the legendary Ray T. Sheppard.
He graduated from Texas Southern University and was an educator in the Galveston Independent School District where he taught physical education for more than 40 years, as well as coaching and mentoring several island children.
