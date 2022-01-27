FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustang girls and boys swim and dive team honored its graduating seniors while simultaneously cinching a win versus Clear Lake at the Friendswood Natatorium on Jan. 13.
The eight graduating seniors honored, in alphabetical order, were Bella Allen, Leah Givens, Nicki Hansen, Riley Holcomb, Ethan Long, Daniel Morgan, Abigail Nelson and Fletcher Wells.
GIRLS RELAYS (top three places)
Girls 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood (Leah Givens, Peyton Becker, Andi Jeanes, KK LeBlanc); (3rd) Friendswood (Lauren Tillman, Riley Holcomb, Sydney Svahn, Bella Allen).
Girls 200-yard free relay: (1st) Friendswood (Bella Allen, Lauren Tillman, Peyton Becker, Abigail Nelson); (3rd) Friendswood (Lacey Drouet, Riley Holcomb, Amelia Morgan, Hallie Ratcliff).
Girls 400-yard free relay: (1st) Friendswood (Andi Jeanes, Leah Givens, Abigail Nelson, KK LeBlanc); (3rd) Friendswood (Hallie Ratcliff, Alex Linden, Sydney Svahn, Paige McCray).
BOYS RELAYS (top three places)
Boys 200-yard medley relay: (1st) Friendswood (Tony Laurito, Nick Hardt, Marshall Odom, Talon Welch).
Boys 200-yard free relay: (1st) Friendswood (Andrew Rubio, Joshua Sakahara, Talon Welch, Daniel Morgan); (2nd) Friendswood (Luke LeCompte, Canon Cashen, Cooper Barden, Nathan Jennings).
Boy’s 400-yard free relay: (2nd) Friendswood (Nick Hardt, Daniel Morgan, Marshall Odom, Tony Laurito).
INDIVIDUAL PLACES (FHS top eight finishes by order of event in yards)
Girls 200 free: Leah Givens (1st), Paige McCray (2nd), Alex Linden (3rd), Nicki Hansen (6th).
Boys 200 free: Austin Madeksho (4th).
Girls 200 individual medley: Riley Holcomb (3rd), Brooke Hubenak (5th).
Boys 200 individual medley: Talon Welch (1st), Chayton Budzik (3rd).
Girls 50 free: KK Leblanc (1st), Peyton Becker (2nd), Andi Jeanes (3rd), Lauren Tillman (4th), Bella Allen (5th), Hallie Ratcliff (7th).
Boys 50 free: Marshall Odom (1st), Daniel Morgan (5th), Andrew Rubio (6th), Josh Sakahara (7th), Nathan Jennings (8th).
Girls 100 butterfly: Andi Jeanes (1st), Sydney Svahn (2nd), Genevieve Ringo (5th).
Boys 100 butterfly: Marshall Odom (1st), Nick Hardt (3rd), Chayton Budzik (5th), Canon Cashen (6th).
Girls 100 free: Nicki Hansen (4th), Amelia Morgan (5th), Ava Galvez (7th), Eleanora Murray (8th).
Boys 100 free: Daniel Morgan (3rd), Paul Podrebarac (4th), Luke LeCompte/Andrew Rubio (5th), Nathan Jennings (8th).
Girls 500 free: KK LeBlanc (1st), Alex Linden (2nd), Paige McCray (3rd), Brooke Hubenak (4th) (KK LeBlanc bettered her previous record set earlier in the school year in the 500 freestyle).
Boys 500 free: Tony Laurito (1st), Austin Madeksho (6th).
Girls 100 backstroke: Leah Givens (1st), Abigail Nelson (2nd), Hallie Ratcliff (4th), Lauren Tillman (5th), Bella Allen (6th), Riley Holcomb (7th), Emmie Ratcliff (8th).
Boys 100 backstroke: Talon Welch (2nd), Paul Podrebarac (3rd), Cooper Barden (7th).
Girls 100 breaststroke: Peyton Becker (1st), Sydney Svahn (2nd), Laila Ahmed (4th), Genevieve Ringo (5th), Lacey Drouet (7th).
Boys 100 breaststroke: Tony Laurito (1st), Nick Hardt (2nd), Joshua Sakahara (4th), Vlad Yakushkin (6th), Canon Cashen (7th).
The Mustang swim and dive team is coached by head coach Craig Sikkema and varsity assistant Monica Whitsett. Thank you again to our meet officials, parent volunteers, photographers and FISD Leadership for their ongoing support.
