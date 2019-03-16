On Saturday, March 9, the La Marque boys powerlifting team competed at the Region IV, Division 2 Powerlifting Meet, and had another successful powerlifting season.
La Marque had eight lifters qualify for regionals. Mailk Holmes is a regional champion and state qualifier in the 220-pound weight class, Russell Pickney placed third in the 165-pound weight class, while Christian Middleton also had a third-place finish in the 198-pound weight class, and Keenan Gatson had a fourth place finish in the 114-pound weight class.
Overall, the Cougars finished fourth place as a team. The state competition will be held Saturday, March 23 in Abilene.
