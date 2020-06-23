GALVESTON
Galveston College assistant baseball coach Kyle Giusti has been named to the Abilene Christian University baseball all-decade team.
As a third baseman, Giusti played in the final Division II year for ACU in 2013 and was named to the All-Lone Star Conference first team. He also played in ACU's first year as a Division I school.
Giusti hit .346 in two seasons, including a team high .358 average in 2013. He drove in 59 runs in two years, including 40 as a junior. He also recorded a .931 fielding percentage at third base.
Twenty-eight of ACU’s best players from the past decade (2010-2019) were nominated for this prestigious group. Fans voted online to decide the top eight position players, including three position-less outfielders, designated hitter, utility player, the top two starting pitchers and top two relief pitchers to complete a 14-player all-decade team.
Giusti is the son of Donna and Joe Giusti, Galveston County Precinct 2 County Commissioner. He is a graduate of Santa Fe High School and played two years for the Galveston College Whitecaps, where he was named 2012 Texas/New Mexico JUCO all-star, as well as all-conference and region as a sophomore.
