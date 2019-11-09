LEAGUE CITY
On Oct. 26, the Challenger Columbia Stadium Fieldhouse community room was abuzz with tales of athletic greatness, team camaraderie and warm embraces.
The CCISD 2019 Athletic Hall of Honor welcomed the latest class of inductees representing Webster High School, Clear Creek High School and Clear Lake High School, whose athletic superstardom spanned from 1955 through 1987.
Bill Daws, president of the CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor board of directors and former athletic director for Clear Creek ISD, opened the fourth annual induction ceremony welcoming the more than 240 guests in attendance.
“This has become a special tradition in our area,” Daws said. “It does our heart good to see so many familiar faces gathered together with the common goal of showing these coaches and athletes just how much they meant, and continue to mean, to us and this school district.”
The Clear Creek High School and Clear Lake High School choirs inspired more nostalgia as they alternated singing the Webster, Clear Creek and Clear Lake school songs and National Anthem before the awards began.
The following coaches were inducted into the CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor:
Allen Dean Holtman* — Clear Creek High School, 1974-1993
Paul Gips* — Clear Creek High School, 1962-1983
Henry F. Bauerschlag* — Clear Creek High School, 1953-1984
Buddy Carlisle — Clear Creek High School, 1976-2006
Family members of Holtman, Gips and Bauerschlag accepted the awards and shared remarks on behalf of their respective loved one.
With her father and 2019 inductee Buddy Carlisle by her side, Kelsey Gross spoke that evening of the Carlisle family legacy in CCISD.
“The winning tradition was started by my granddad, George Carlisle,” she said. “My dad is very proud that the George Carlisle Field House and the Buddy Carlisle Court make up the only facility in Texas where the building is named after a father and the court is named after his son.”
George Carlisle was inducted into the inaugural CCISD Athletic Hall of Honor class in 2016.
The following student athlete honorees were welcomed into the new class of distinguished athletes:
Boonie Wilkening* — Webster High School, 1955; basketball
Susie Kelly Flatau — Clear Creek High School, 1970; basketball, tennis
Susan N. Brand — Clear Creek High School, 1972; basketball, track
Nancy Olson — Clear Creek High School, 1974; basketball
Barry Dittman* — Clear Lake High School, 1975; football
“The athletes inducted today bring honor to themselves and this District,” said Dr. C. Lynn Davis, master of ceremonies and past president of the Athletic Hall of Honor board of directors. “They have earned this distinction not only from their athletic accomplishments years ago but in how they continue to live their lives with excellence and integrity.”
The 2019 Athletic Hall of Honor team inductees were the 1956 Webster High School boys basketball team (third place in state) and the 1983 Clear Lake High School volleyball team (state champions).
*Inducted posthumously
