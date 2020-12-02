TEXAS CITY
Texas City Stings senior running back Semaj McCall was named the top Class 5A player in the state in the 14th week of the 2020 Built Ford Tough High School Player of the Week program.
The Stings face an uphill battle to make the playoffs in District 12-5A, Division II but is within striking distance in the wake of McCall’s performances the last two weeks.
After rushing for 212 yards two weeks ago against Dayton, he ran for 359 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries in a 60-34 win over Port Neches-Groves, which features previous Class 5A honoree Blake Bost.
McCall also plays basketball and competes in track and field for the Stingarees and serves as a coach on the field for a young Texas City squad.
“Semaj has incredible vision, great hands and can run the ball inside and outside and catch passes," Texas City head football coach Leland Surovik said. "He knows how the plays work and what everybody is supposed to be doing, and he keeps the young players on track. He gives us a little added dimension.”
Since 2006, the program has recognized outstanding athletes. Now in its 15th year, the program has celebrated many future college and professional standouts during their Texas high school careers.
