GALVESTON
Galveston's Manuel Moreno Jr., head tennis coach at Pasadena Independent School District's J. Frank Dobie High School for the past 23 years, has been presented the first-ever John Furlow Coaches Award in honor of Clements High School's late tennis coach.
The award is given out during Clements' spring invitational tennis tournament and voted on by attending coaches for one Greater Houston Area coach “who has exhibited great qualities for their kids and their program, on and off the court,” according to Clements head coach Brett Bernstein.
“We like to honor (Furlow) each year at this event as a way of carrying on his name and everything he meant for the school and the program,” Bernstein said of the 2021 Texas Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. “John was a legend here at Clements High School and meant so much to the school and the community.
“With this award, John's name will always carry on and always be part of our program here at CHS," Bernstein said. "He ran the Clements team for 37 years with integrity, pride and commitment and always focused on developing not only good players on the court but also character and qualities that would prepare kids for the challenges of life itself.
“This is what this award is meant to embody, everything that John stood for as a coach," he said. "Coach Moreno is a great leader in the tennis community, and his fellow coaches have spoken very highly of him and his contributions to the high school community.”
Moreno is now in his 40th year of coaching high school and college tennis, having also spent two years as an assistant at Lamar University before another 13 years at O'Connell High School and two more at Clear Lake High School.
Bernstein said Moreno was nominated by a number of coaches, including George Ranch High School's Alyssa Noonan.
“Coach Moreno is the deserving recipient because of his unwavering dedication to his team and the entire sport of tennis,” Noonan said. “Throughout his coaching career, he has made a positive impact on countless lives.
“I know Coach Furlow is smiling down on his fellow colleague and friend," she said.
Added Bernstein, “Coach Moreno's efforts have not gone unnoticed. John would be proud his values carry on with him, excellence in coaching, on and off the court.”
Moreno, also a recent recipient of the United States Tennis Association-Texas Section's prestigious Lloyd Sessions Educational Merit Service Award, said he is “honored and humbled” to be the Furlow Coaches Award's first winner.
“Any accolade I receive is a credit to the tennis players I have had the privilege of coaching all these years,” Moreno said. “But this is easily the biggest award I have won as a coach, especially since it is in honor of such a great coach and friend to all of us.”
