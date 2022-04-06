GALVESTON
When folks think of Texas, the cowboy often comes to mind, riding the plains on a trusty steed in a wide-brim hat and boots. Two Island students are bucking that trend, scoring points and winning ribbons while riding in English eventing competitions. They still wear hats and boots, but the hat is a helmet, and the boots are knee-high riding boots.
Nina Castro and Elena Foulks are juniors at Ball High School and have been riding horses from an early age. Both girls currently ride with Sandhill Crane Riding School in Galveston, which is owned by Foulks’ mother, Stacy Foulks.
Instructor Stacy Foulks was raised in southern California; riding since the age of seven, she trained and competed in a variety of English shows. She regularly teaches riders of all ages on her school horses, participating in obstacle challenges with the Gulf Coast Horsemanship Association and Horsemen of Texas, both affiliates of the American Horsemen Challenge Association (AHCA).
Sandhill Crane students and other local riders qualified for and attended the AHCA 2020 National Finals in Missouri, where Elena Foulks and her horse, Purple Reina, were reserve champions in the English division. Last year, Castro and Foulks began riding in eventing competitions recognized by the Greater Houston Combined Training Association (GHCTA).
Eventing, also known as three-day eventing or horse trials, originated in England as a way for cavalry officers to demonstrate their riding skills, and is now an Olympic equestrian sport. The three disciplines that make up eventing include dressage, stadium jumping, and cross country, all of which highlight different skills for horse and rider.
The Galveston pair got off to a great start in their first year of eventing: Castro (riding Island Blue) and Foulks (riding Purple Reina) were the year-end Grand Champion and Reserve Champion, respectively, in their division.
Both young women are also athletes at Ball High: Foulks plays soccer, runs cross country, swims and plays water polo, while Castro runs cross country and track. Foulks cites the challenge of eventing as the reason she enjoys the sport.
“I love the partnership required between horse and rider," Foulks said. "Every show, there are unexpected challenges we face that strengthen our trust.”
The teens have now entered their second year of eventing and are looking to the future, including college scholarships and job opportunities. Regardless of what happens, both agree they will continue riding.
“I love how I feel when I ride,” Castro said. “There is no other feeling like it in the world.”
