Four Whitecaps baseball players sign NLIs
GALVESTON
Four Galveston College baseball players on Wednesday signed National Letters of Intent to play with three universities in Texas and Louisiana.
“We are excited to be sending another four student-athletes to outstanding NCAA Division I programs in our region,” said Whitecaps head coach Chris Joblin. “Each of these students is a solid player with an excellent record. It’s another great day to be a Whitecap.”
Those signing letters of intent were:
· Jacob Jimenez, sophomore right-handed pitcher, Houston, University of Texas at San Antonio;
· Corbin Vines, sophomore third baseman, Hempstead, Sam Houston State University;
· Erick Hernandez, sophomore catcher, Orlando, Nicholls State University; and
· Jordan Lansford, sophomore right-handed pitcher, Wortham, Nicholls State University.
Santa Fe senior inks softball scholarship
Bailey Tisdale, a senior at Santa Fe High School, has been given a scholarship and signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play collegiate softball at Texas Women’s Univeristy, located in Denton.
Tisdale has played softball since age 5 and has been playing 18u gold travel ball competitively since her freshman year of high school. This past season Tisdale helped her team place 17th at ASA Gold Nationals. Only 64 teams from across the country even qualified for this event.
Tisdale is a left-handed pitcher but hits right-handed, a rarity in softball. Tisdale hopes to help her new team, one day, bring a championship to the university.
Three Friendswood athletes sign NLIs
Three Friendswood seniors celebrated their college athletic scholarships by signing their respective national letters of intent on the early signing day Nov. 14.
Faith Brothers signed a letter of intent to run cross country for St. Edwards University. She was named most valuable her sophomore, junior and senior years, and was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
Brothers is also involved with the Best Friends Club and the National Honor Society. Brothers was joined at the signing by her parents John and Shannon Brothers, sister Brooke, brother Johnny and coaches Erik Thormaehlen and Lindsey Lee.
William North signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Chestnut Hill College. North was joined by his parents Bill and Anna North, brother Kostas, grandmother Popi Symeonidis, aunt Lisa Hastings and coach T.J. Benson.
Parker O’Leary signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse for Elmhurst College. He is a four-year varsity starter and the 2018-2019 team captain. O’Leary was joined by his parents Jim and Dana O’Leary, sister Payton and Benson.
—From Staff Reports
