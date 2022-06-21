A local baseball team is making a big name for the newly established sports organization, Just DAWGS.
The Just DAWGS Black 13u Majors youth baseball team, based out of Hitchcock, made its way through a strong 2021-2022 season going 53-18, leading them to the Panama City Beach (PCB) Global World Series Tournament.
The team traveled to Florida to compete in the Panama City Beach open division World Series tournament where they went 4-1. In the semifinal game, Just DAWGS defeated Hard Ball Legends Elite 4-3 in extra innings advancing them to the finals.
Just DAWGS 13U met up with South Georgia Hustle in the championship game. The DAWGS got on the board in the first inning, scoring one run. They held a 2-0 lead until the top of the fifth. Georgia Hustle came out hot in the fifth inning, taking the lead and ultimately winning the championship game with a final score of 7-2. Just DAWGS 13U didn't commit a single error in the field, though.
They brought home the PCB Finalist award and have no intentions on stopping there.
"This is everything we've worked for — late practices, four hours in the heat of the day, giving it our best effort at practice and just trying to find a way to get the job done,” coach David Reyna said.
"A lot of our players were overlooked by other coaches," Reyna added. "They may not have been the biggest, strongest or fastest players, but they have proven that the DAWG mindset is what sets them apart from the bigger teams.
The team name DAWGS is an acronym representing the team's core values of Discipline, Accountability, Will, Grit and Synergy.
"When we hosted our tryouts, we told the players and the parents that our organization was based on discipline and accountability, and anyone that wasn’t on board with that wouldn’t be a good fit for this team," Reyna said. "Our boys were front and center ready for the challenge. We don’t care how talented you are; if you aren’t willing to set your ego aside for the bigger picture then you aren’t contributing to the team and we don’t have room for that.”
Members of the Just DAWGS Black 13u Majors team and their hometowns are Parker Blohm (Pearland), Easton Cantrell (Hitchcock), Aidan Dabila (League City), Cooper Davenport (Santa Fe), Reed Derouen (Santa Fe), Julian English (Pearland), Hayes Fisher (Friendswood), Austin Reyna (Santa Fe), Colton Roberts (League City), Crosby Schmidt (Pearland) and Joe Vozzo (Friendswood).
