The DC Queens Houston 2026 team, a third and fourth grade girls AAU basketball team based in Galveston County recently won the Grassroots National Basketball Tournament for the second consecutive year.
Many teams participated from across the United States, and the DC Queens Houston 2026 team placed first in the fourth grade girls division with Galveston's own Kimora Carroll winning most valuable player honors. The girls on the team come from schools in Galveston, Dickinson, Santa Fe and Clear Creek school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.