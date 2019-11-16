TEXAS CITY
The Nick Gary Foundation’s 4th Annual Athletic and Skill Challenges were held Sept. 28 at Carver Park.
The 5K fun run, home run derby, softball and kickball tournaments plus the free youth knockerball skills challenge were exciting and highly competitive. the foundation appreciates those who supported our concession stand and T-shirt sales.
Among the winners were home run derby champion Paul Rodriguez, softball tournament champs Team Gary, and kickball tournament champs the Gary-Smith Family.
The foundation thanks our 2019 generous event sponsors: Ameriprise/Marc Marquez, State Farm/Theo Franklin, Front Door Social and Charity Club, Shell Hero Award, H-E-B, and Walmart, plus the many family and friend donors who make the foundation’s annual scholarship fundraiser a success.
