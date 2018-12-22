Clear Falls senior Reed Collier recently signed a national letter of intent with Texas Tech University, receiving a scholarship to play tennis. Collier has played tennis since he was three years old and has played in the No. 1 spot for Clear Falls all four of his high school years.
