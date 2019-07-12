High Fives: Texas City swimmer

Pictured with Texas City youth swimmer Jayda Goff are her coaches Alyssa Dale, left, and Amy Parker.

 COURTESY

Jayda Goff, 9, from Texas City, has qualified for the State Games of America this summer in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Goff qualified last summer, as an 8-year-old, from the Region 1 Championship Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Swim Meet in 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard freestyle. At the region level, there are 25 teams, with about 1,000 swimmers.

Moving on, Goff competed at the T.A.A.F State Games of Texas at Texas A&M University in College Station. She placed second in 25-yard backstroke with a time of 18.80 seconds, as well as 16th in 25-yard freestyle with a time of 18.97 seconds, qualifying her for the State Games of America.

Goff is the first national level swim athlete to compete for the city. She will represent Texas City and the state of Texas on July 31 through Aug. 4 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

