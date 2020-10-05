TEXAS CITY
Warriors 4 Safety, a provider of workplace health and safety support, training and proponent of the betterment of youth, donated $10,000 to the United Speed Association track and field team.
Curtis Hines is the team’s president and also founded United Speed Association Track Club in 2016. The Association is an Amateur Athletic Union team that has 30 children who are aged 5 to 18 years old.
United Speed Association promotes team building and assist in emotional and physical development of children who are eager to excel and increase their skills in track and field. The Association’s main goal is to assist children in becoming and remaining productive members of society and giving back to the community.
Warriors 4 Safety said it is proud to be a part of an organization providing positive reinforcement of children by encouraging academic and physical achievements through healthy competition.
The donation will help provide children and coaches with proper equipment that will help children improve their skills.
Warriors 4 Safety founder Yorlanda Fisher established Safety Warriors in 2012. She founded the company after working with companies at emergency rooms and handling workers’ compensation matters.
Fisher realized the need for more safety support and training, especially the construction industry, she said. Therefore, she started the company with the help and guidance of her mentors, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.